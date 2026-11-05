Reds Predicted to Sign Yankees 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds could be in the market for an offensive upgrade this winter, and one prediction has them making a splash by signing a former New York Yankees All-Star.

After a disappointing 2026 season, Cincinnati has some significant questions to answer about its lineup. Second base is among the most obvious areas for improvement, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. could provide an intriguing solution.

In a November 5 free-agent prediction for The Bergen Record, longtime Yankees reporter Pete Caldera selected the Reds as Chisholm’s next destination.

Caldera floated the possibility of a short-term contract with an opt-out in 2028, giving the 28-year-old an opportunity to rebuild his value after an inconsistent season in New York.

The prediction comes after the Yankees declined to extend Chisholm a qualifying offer, allowing the two-time All-Star to explore the open market without an attached compensation requirement.

There is no confirmed indication that Cincinnati has pursued Chisholm, but the potential fit makes sense for several reasons.

Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted to Join Reds

Chisholm enters free agency at an interesting point in his career.

Just one year removed from a 31-home run, 31-stolen-base campaign, the versatile infielder struggled to replicate that offensive production in 2026.

He finished the season batting .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 41 stolen bases and a .711 OPS across 137 games.

His speed remained a major asset, with those 41 steals ranking third in the American League. However, his power declined considerably from the previous season.

That combination of athleticism and uncertainty could make a shorter contract appealing to both Chisholm and a potential suitor.

Caldera suggested Cincinnati could offer him an opportunity to reset his career in a smaller market while retaining the flexibility to test free agency again following the 2027 season.

Chisholm might enjoy hitting at Great American Ballpark, a traditionally hitter-friendly park that could help him regain his power.

For the Reds, adding a veteran offensive piece to help support a young core makes a lot of sense.

The Reds would have to bet on Chisholm finding some of his previous offensive form, but for a smaller market team, it might be a reasonable bet to make.

Reds Have Clear Reason to Consider Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cincinnati’s need for more production at second base is difficult to ignore.

In an October 11 free-agent analysis for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand identified the Reds as one of Chisholm’s most logical destinations.

The numbers help explain why.

Reds second basemen combined for a .608 OPS in 2026, ranking 29th among MLB teams. Cincinnati also posted a .693 OPS against right-handed pitching, ranking 27th.

Chisholm, a left-handed hitter with significant power and speed, could help address both weaknesses.

The Reds’ future also faces questions amid speculation about a potential Elly De La Cruz trade.

Chisholm could give the Reds another player with an intriguing combination of power and speed, particularly if De La Cruz remains in Cincinnati.

Acquiring Chisholm would require the Reds to make some difficult decisions.

Matt McLain handled second base for much of 2026, and bringing in an established starter could force Cincinnati to reconsider its plans for the former first-round pick.

There are financial questions, too.

Chisholm earned $10.2 million in his final arbitration season with New York, and Cincinnati isn’t typically among baseball’s biggest free-agent spenders.

A short-term arrangement could make the financial commitment more manageable, although the Reds would still need to decide whether his potential upside justifies the investment.

Given Cincinnati’s offensive struggles and Chisholm’s uncertain future in New York, it’s a possibility worth watching as free agency develops.