Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Trade Update Arrives

Nothing is bigger for the Cincinnati Reds’ future than the upcoming trade decision involving Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz is a superstar shortstop, one still with three years remaining on his contract in Cincinnati.

Despite that, he’s also a trade candidate. Analysts around the sport are suggesting the idea that De La Cruz could be on the move sooner rather than later.

It would be a trade that would send shockwaves across the sport, but it’s certainly possible.

A new update arrived in an article from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who spelled out what could happen.

Elly De La Cruz Trade Update

Feinsand wrote an article that published Sunday night in which he named one player on every MLB team who could be traded.

For the Reds, he named De La Cruz.

“De La Cruz has been one of the game’s brightest young stars, making the All-Star team in 2024 and ’25, then posting his first 30-30 season in ’26,” Feinsand wrote. “He’s averaged 25 home runs, 80 RBIs and 44 stolen bases over the past three seasons and he’s turning only 25 in January, showing himself to be a foundational player who also plays excellent defense. So why trade him? De La Cruz has three years of club control remaining and has already rebuffed Cincinnati’s attempt to extend him, so the Reds could look to move him for a huge haul as they work to return to the postseason.”

It’s the fact that De La Cruz has indicated he doesn’t want an extension in Cincinnati that makes this plausible.

The Reds know that eventually, they’ll have to move on from Elly. And if they look at their roster and recognize that they probably aren’t winning the 2027 World Series, their best path may be to maximize the value of De La Cruz and trade him sooner rather than later.

Another team adding Elly with three years of club control remaining would likely give up a fortune to get him. If the Reds got the right players in return, it could spark an entire franchise turnaround.

Major Risk

Of course, there’s also plenty of risk with dealing De La Cruz.

He’s one of the bright young superstars in the game. There’s no guarantee the Reds get anything close like that back in a trade.

Would they be better off keeping him for two seasons before trading him? That would give Cincinnati two years to try and win a bunch of games with Elly as their cornerstone before moving on.

Reds fans certainly wouldn’t want to see De La Cruz gone yet. A trade is far from a sure thing to work out.