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Reds Let 2 Experienced Shortstops Reach Free Agency

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 29: Third baseman Orlando Arcia #11 of the Colorado Rockies throws out Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians at first base during the second inning at Progressive Field on July 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Reds are entering a key offseason that will center around some rather bold Elly De La Cruz trade rumors, and more realistically around what the Reds can acquire in the months ahead to make the team better around Elly before he may eventually depart at some point in the future.

Such an offseason usually starts quietly, though, and it has for the Reds with the revealing of their list of minor league free agents.

Every team has players whose minor league contracts expire at the end of the year. They don’t officially become free agents until five days after the World Series.

The Reds had a long list of such players, shared by Baseball America:

  • RHP Cameron Cotter
  • RHP Taylor Floyd
  • RHP Ryan Garcia
  • RHP Trevor Kuncl
  • RHP Johnathan Lavallee
  • RHP Néstor Lorant
  • RHP Darius Vines
  • LHP Jacob Edwards
  • LHP Anthony Misiewicz
  • LHP Steffon Moore
  • LHP Ben Wereski
  • C Pablo Aliendo
  • 2B Ivan Johnson
  • 3B Michael Chavis
  • SS Orlando Arcia
  • SS Julio Carreras
  • SS Garrett Hampson
  • SS Francisco Urbaez
  • OF Dominic Fletcher
  • OF Austin Hendrick
  • OF Shane Sasaki

A lot of those names might not sound familiar, by a handful have big league experience, including Michael Chavis, Orlando Arcia and Garrett Hampson.

Arcia and Hampson are quite interesting for their experience level in the big leagues. The way the minor league contract expiration works wouldn’t have been set up for those players to just immediately sign with the Reds, but they’re two guys who, in a different setup, may have still proved useful in Cincinnati going forward — particularly if De La Cruz were to ever actually get traded.

Orlando Arcia

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 27: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Colorado Rockies takes batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Now 32 years old, Arcia has both an All-Star appearance and a World Series ring in his career.

He’s always been more known for his glove than his bat, although he’s had a few impressive hitting seasons in his career.

This season, Arcia actually played 19 games for the Twins before ending up in the Reds’ system. He hit .271 in that short stint.

Garrett Hampson

GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 9: Garrett Hampson #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a catch on a fly ball from Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Le/Getty Images)

Hampson, 32, was one of the fastest players in baseball at his peak and can also play the outfield.

He did play in nine games last year with the Reds, but while he spent this entire season at Triple-A Louisville (.242 average), Hampson wasn’t called up to the majors.

Hampson, like Arcia, could still return to MLB at some point. At least based on his contract expiring, though, it may not be with the Reds.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Reds Let 2 Experienced Shortstops Reach Free Agency

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