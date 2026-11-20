The Cleveland Guardians used to rely heavily on James Karinchak, who brought filthy stuff out of the bullpen along with quite the energetic personality.

These days, though, it’s been a while since Karinchak impacted Cleveland from the mound. That has a chance to change in the future, though, because Karinchak is set to be involved in a roster decision on Friday.

Karinchak is now a member of the Atlanta Braves organization, but it’s not clear that he will be for long.

Friday, Nov. 20 is the MLB non-tender deadline. Any arbitration-eligible players who a team doesn’t want to keep have to be non-tendered by 5 p.m. ET to make them free agents rather than players who will get a salary assigned in the arbitration process.

Karinchak seems likely to suffer that fate from the Braves.

James Karinchak Likely Heading to Free Agency

Karinchak was recently named by Just Baseball’s Zach Cioffi as a non-tender candidate for Atlanta.

Cioffi writes: “I would expect Karinchak to be DFA’d/non-tendered. He has no options left and was only used for 9.2 IP despite being with the Braves the entire season. He will likely be in the minor league free agent market, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he returned to Atlanta on a minor league deal after finding some success with the organization.”

Injuries and ineffectiveness have changed the pitcher Karinchak was since leaving Cleveland, but there’s still some talent there.

James Karinchak Timeline

Karinchak last pitched for Cleveland in the 2023 season. He had a 3.23 ERA in 44 outings that year.

He spent the entire 2024 season either injured or at Triple-A Columbus. He had just seven appearances that year, all at Triple-A, with a 2.70 ERA.

Karinchak then joined the Chicago White Sox organization for 2025 and pitched in 24 games for Triple-A Charlotte with a 2.45 ERA.

That brought him to the Braves’ organization for 2026. He got into 37 games at Triple-A Gwinnett with a 3.19 ERA.

And he also pitched in nine games for the Braves with a 1.86 ERA. Karinchak struck out eight batters in 9.2 innings at the MLB level while walking five.

He’s always had strikeout stuff but walk problems, and balancing that out will be the key to Karinchak succeeding wherever he ends up next.