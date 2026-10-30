Legendary Astros World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The MLB season concluded this week when the Milwaukee Brewers were crowned champions for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

Now, the focus shifts to the offseason. On Thursday, 144 players officially entered the free agent market, according to an announcement from the MLBPA.

One of those players was a former Houston Astros star who helped the organization win the 2017 World Series.

George Springer Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Springer left the Astros in 2021 and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he has spent the past six seasons. Now, at 37 years old, he has officially hit the open market.

Springer has yet to decide what comes next, as he is reportedly contemplating retirement after an illustrious 13-year career.

When asked about his future at the end of the season and his time with the Blue Jays, Springer said he doesn’t know whether he’ll retire but emphasized how much he enjoyed his time in Toronto.

“I don’t know,” Springer said, via Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae. “I loved being a Blue Jay. I’ve loved every single bit of being here. I haven’t really gotten that far yet. I’ve kind of taken every day with these guys in stride.”

Via MLBPA Communications:

“Toronto Blue Jays (8): Shane Bieber, Patrick Corbin, Yimi Garcia, Max Scherzer, Paul Sewald, George Springer, Jameson Taillon, Luis Urias.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://t.co/PxfYRZWuOF https://t.co/4LX5aemoJc — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 29, 2026

Springer’s MLB Career

After making his MLB debut with the Astros in 2014, Springer became a staple of the organization for seven seasons. During that time, Houston consistently ranked among the best teams in the major leagues.

Springer earned three All-Star selections during his time in Houston and claimed World Series MVP honors in 2017. He helped the Astros defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers by hitting an impressive five home runs in the series.

Across 795 games with Houston, Springer hit .270 with 832 hits, 174 home runs and 458 RBIs. He undoubtedly established himself as one of the best players in franchise history.

Over his entire MLB career, Springer has appeared in 1,571 games and recorded more than 6,000 at-bats. He has totaled 1,595 hits, 308 home runs and 850 RBIs.