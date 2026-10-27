Houston Astros Announce Release of 27-Year-Old Amid World Series

The Houston Astros announced the release of 27-year-old outfielder Nelson Velázquez so he can pursue an opportunity to play in Asia, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

Rome wrote on X: “The Astros announced they released Nelson Velázquez so he could pursue an opportunity with a club in Asia.”

Houston Astros Release Nelson Velázquez During World Series

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Nelson Velázquez #30 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Astros claimed Velázquez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 10.

Ten days later, Houston designated him for assignment.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Jose Altuve #27 and Nelson Velazquez #30 of the Houston Astros talk during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Velázquez cleared waivers and elected free agency before re-signing with Houston.

In 18 regular-season games with Houston, Velázquez hit .111/.167/.333 with two home runs and six RBI over 18 games.

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Nelson Velazquez #30 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Velázquez appeared in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox as a pinch-hitter.

He hit a two-run home run in his pinch-hit at-bat. He finished the game 1-for-3 as Houston lost 6-3.

Looking at Nelson Velázquez’s Career

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Nelson Velázquez #30 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs selected Velázquez in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of P.J. Education in Puerto Rico.

He made his MLB debut with Chicago in 2022.

Velázquez hit .205/.286/.373 with six home runs and 26 RBI over 77 games in 2022.

After Velázquez appeared in just 13 games with the Cubs in 2023, Chicago traded him to the Kansas City Royals for right-hander Jose Cuas.

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 26: Nelson Velazquez #17 of the Kansas City Royals plays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 26, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He appeared in 40 games for the Royals in 2023.

In 43 games between Chicago and Kansas City in 2023, Velázquez hit a strong .235/.302/.586 with 17 home runs and 34 RBI.

Velázquez had a rough 2024 season, posting a .640 OPS over 64 games with the Royals.

The Royals released Velázquez in March 2025. He spent the 2025 season in the Pirates‘ minor-league system.

This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals signed Velázquez to a minor-league contract.

He hit .216/.289/.432 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 34 games with the Cardinals before being picked up by the Astros.