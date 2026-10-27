HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Owner and Chairman Jim Crane of the Houston Astros at a press conference announcing the retirement of Dusty Baker Jr. as manager from the team at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
The Houston Astros announced the release of 27-year-old outfielder Nelson Velázquez so he can pursue an opportunity to play in Asia, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.
Rome wrote on X: “The Astros announced they released Nelson Velázquez so he could pursue an opportunity with a club in Asia.”
Houston Astros Release Nelson Velázquez During World Series
Velázquez hit .205/.286/.373 with six home runs and 26 RBI over 77 games in 2022.
After Velázquez appeared in just 13 games with the Cubs in 2023, Chicago traded him to the Kansas City Royals for right-hander Jose Cuas.
He appeared in 40 games for the Royals in 2023.
In 43 games between Chicago and Kansas City in 2023, Velázquez hit a strong .235/.302/.586 with 17 home runs and 34 RBI.
Velázquez had a rough 2024 season, posting a .640 OPS over 64 games with the Royals.
The Royals released Velázquez in March 2025. He spent the 2025 season in the Pirates‘ minor-league system.
This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals signed Velázquez to a minor-league contract.
He hit .216/.289/.432 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 34 games with the Cardinals before being picked up by the Astros.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Houston Astros Announce Release of 27-Year-Old Amid World Series