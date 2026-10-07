Kansas City Royals Make Bobby Witt Jr. Announcement Amid MLB Playoffs

Despite a second-half hot streak, the Kansas City Royals were nowhere near a postseason spot at the end of the regular season, finishing last in the American League Central with a rough 69-93 record.

Amid the MLB playoffs, the Royals announced exciting news involving star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals Announce Exciting Bobby Witt Jr. News During MLB Postseason

The Royals announced that Witt has been nominated for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award.

The Royals wrote on X:

Bobby Witt Jr. has been nominated for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award!

Vote for Bobby: https://MLB.com/aaron

From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.

Here are the other American League nominees:

Here are the National League nominees:

Looking at Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt had an outstanding 2026 season, posting 6.7 bWAR and a .281/.359/.441 slash line with 18 home runs, 54 RBI and 45 stolen bases over 143 games.

Witt represented the Royals in this year’s All-Star Game, marking his third straight appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

Witt, 26, made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022. Kansas City selected him No. 2 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Since making his debut, Witt has accumulated 28.7 bWAR, 123 home runs, 427 RBI and 193 stolen bases.