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Kansas City Royals Make Bobby Witt Jr. Announcement Amid MLB Playoffs

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Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 06: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the 3rd inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on August 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Despite a second-half hot streak, the Kansas City Royals were nowhere near a postseason spot at the end of the regular season, finishing last in the American League Central with a rough 69-93 record.

Amid the MLB playoffs, the Royals announced exciting news involving star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals Announce Exciting Bobby Witt Jr. News During MLB Postseason

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Bobby Witt Jr. #7 and Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals react prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Royals announced that Witt has been nominated for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award.

The Royals wrote on X:

Bobby Witt Jr. has been nominated for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award!

Vote for Bobby: MLB.com/aaron

From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.

Here are the other American League nominees:

Houston Astros v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros tosses his bat after he hit a three-run home run against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 26, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Here are the National League nominees:

Looking at Bobby Witt Jr.

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 25: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals rounds third base on his way to scoring a run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Witt had an outstanding 2026 season, posting 6.7 bWAR and a .281/.359/.441 slash line with 18 home runs, 54 RBI and 45 stolen bases over 143 games.

Witt represented the Royals in this year’s All-Star Game, marking his third straight appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 23: Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the 1st inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Witt, 26, made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022. Kansas City selected him No. 2 overall in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Since making his debut, Witt has accumulated 28.7 bWAR, 123 home runs, 427 RBI and 193 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Kansas City Royals Make Bobby Witt Jr. Announcement Amid MLB Playoffs

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