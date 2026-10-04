Dodgers Still Have Major Question to Figure Out for a Deep Postseason Run

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their postseason run on the right foot with a win over the Atlanta Braves. For the back-to-back World Series champions, this seems like well-worn ground. However, there are still some major questions to answer.

There is an extraordinary amount of talent on the Dodgers roster. That shows up in the lineup and the rotation. The Dodgers have also made an effort to extend that talent to the bullpen, but if there is a weakness that could cost them in the playoffs, that’s going to be the high-leverage arms.

Los Angeles Dodgers CP Tanner Scott Struggled Against the Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers opened the postseason with a 5-3 win. That was a bit closer than the game really should have been, though. It was 5-1 entering the 9th inning after Tarik Skubal dominated for Los Angeles.

In the 9th inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned to Tanner Scott. That was, on paper, a safe bet. He hadn’t allowed a run in his previous five outings. More importantly, he’s a closer who they gave a four-year $72 million contract ahead of the 2025 season as someone who had been among the elite relievers in baseball.

Over his two seasons with the Dodgers, Scott hasn’t been that pitcher. That’s a problem when the Dodgers relievers have dealt with injuries and underperformance all season long. That, of course, continued for Scott in the NLDS. He only got 0.2 innings in, giving up two earned runs to make it a closer game than it should’ve been.

“I thought [Scott] had [Ronald] Acuña but he put together a good at-bat, [Ozzie] Albies hits a first pitch cutter, slider for a homer, but I thought the stuff was good so I’m not gonna waver on that one,” Dave Roberts said.

Evan Phillips ended up coming into the game for the Dodgers to finish things off. It was an arm off the bench who Los Angeles would have liked to have saved otherwise.

Options for the Dodgers in the Bullpen

This season, Tanner Scott was the primary closer for the Dodgers with 25 saves and 13 holds. However, if he’s not someone who Dave Roberts can trust in the postseason, then there are going to be a few options who they need to quickly decide on.

Edwin Diaz, of course, has closing experience. He’s also second on the Dodgers in saves this season with seven, and he was once elite. However, he also has an 8.68 ERA this year. It’s doubtful he’s where the Dodgers turn first.

Evan Phillips only had one save during the regular season, but he’s the one who replaced Scott in Game 1 of the NLDS. So, there is some trust there. There are some other names to look at, though. That includes Roki Sasaki, who is usually a starter, and Edgardo Henriquez, who is now back from injury.

The Dodgers clearly have the talent to win it all again. It’s about pulling the right levers in the biggest moments. On Sunday, Roberts will have another opportunity to begin pulling on those levers.