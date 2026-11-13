Dodgers Predicted to Land All-Star to Replace Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to complete the three-peat this past season, falling in the National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers.

2026 was a strange year for the Dodgers, with the team being dominant, but there was always a feeling that they should be better. But as the group now enters the offseason, the front office has some work to do to get this team back to being true World Series contenders.

Los Angeles doesn’t need to add much to the roster, but there are big holes to fill, especially if the team does lose ace Tarik Skubal. Skubal reportedly wants a deal in free agency that is close to $400 million, and it seems that the Dodgers may not be willing to give the years he desires.

If Skubal does walk, it would leave a hole in the rotation, especially with all the injuries that this team has seen over the years. There are real questions around the staff, even with the aces that the Dodgers have.

With this in mind, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has some work to do. The Dodgers have the means to spend, but whether they do remains a big question entering the offseason.

Dodgers Linked With All-Star

One name that could be interesting for the Dodgers to consider is left-hander Trevor Rogers, who spent this season with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore wants Rogers back, but whether the team is willing to spend what it takes remains to be seen.

MLB analyst Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted the Dodgers to land Rogers on the open market, replacing Skubal. The contract that Kelly projected for the left-hander came in at five years, worth $100 million, with a player opt-out after the 2028 season.

If a team thinks it can get the most out of Rogers—and won’t be turned off by the fact that he probably won’t pitch 200 innings a season—it will be the Dodgers. The deal projected might seem rich, but if Rogers puts it all together, it will be a bargain. That’s why an opt-out makes sense, although not until after the second season. Any team that gives up draft-pick compensation to sign him after he declines the Orioles’ qualifying offer won’t want to be guaranteed only one season,” Kelly wrote.

With the Orioles this past season, Rogers posted a 4.03 ERA over 30 starts, firing 169.2 innings, while striking out 157 batters. The left-hander had a good year for Baltimore, and it could see him get paid this offseason.

Should Dodgers Make This Move?

While the Dodgers will need another pitcher if Skubal leaves, the team may be better off going after someone cheaper. Rogers did well this past season, but he isn’t the type of pitcher that Los Angeles needs.

The Dodgers need someone who can eat innings during the regular season, and Rogers has only gone over 25 starts in a year once. Los Angeles may be better off pivoting to someone else on the market that is more proven and won’t cost them as much.

The veteran left-hander could be solid for the Dodgers if he were willing to take a short-term deal, but after the strong season he put together, it seems unlikely this year. Overall, the Dodgers would be better off pursuing another arm, giving the staff a boost going forward.