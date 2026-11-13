Shohei Ohtani Makes Tough Confession After Dodgers’ Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers understandably had their eyes set on winning a third straight World Series championship, a goal they felt was possible not only after acquiring ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, but after once again winning the National League West Division.

But despite a victory over the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series, the Dodgers suffered an embarrassing and frustrating sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series.

And all throughout the postseason, star Shohei Ohtani wasn’t himself owing to a lingering knee and bicep ailment. Ultimately, he went 5-for-26 with just one home run and three RBI during the postseason.

And now, Ohtani is saying that he felt frustrated with his individual performance.

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Admits His Season Wasn’t Up To Par With His Standard

While speaking through an interpreter on MLB Network, the Dodgers star said that not only was he feeling frustrated over his postseason performance, but that the season as a whole wasn’t “great” for him.

“Quite honestly, our team didn’t do that well in the playoffs,” Ohtani said via Bill Plunkett on X. “Personally… I was frustrated with my performance overall this season. In a nutshell, it wasn’t a great season for me personally.“

Ohtani, who finished second in voting for the 2026 National League Most Valuable Player Award, also said that he felt honored to be included among the candidates.

“I’m truly honored to be, you know, a finalist for the last six years, but just to even see the players who are listed up right now – like I said, I feel truly honored to be in a class with these guys,” he said. “So, it’s great.”

Insider Sean Casey said that he believes that Ohtani could be the best player in baseball history, and asked him about what motivates him to continuously perform at a high level.

“Honestly, I don’t look at my past how I did in my previous seasons,” he responded. “I truly don’t even compare myself to the past greats. For me, it’s just focusing on each season, and to focus that the season I’m in is the best I can make it. Like I said earlier, we lost in the postseason, so my focus will be that I can perform to the best of my abilities and hopefully, win the World Series.”

Shohei Ohtani Struggled During The Postseason

During the postseason, Ohtani clearly wasn’t himself thanks to the ailments that he was experiencing that hampered his performance.

During the NLCS against the Brewers, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Ohtani’s struggles and that he’s earned the conversation on how to try and make things better.

“I mean, obviously, it hasn’t been good,” Roberts said. “He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him [Tuesday], kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it.”