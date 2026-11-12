Los Angeles Dodgers Abruptly Release 28-Year-Old First Baseman

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a team to watch during this offseason.

After falling short of a three-peat this postseason, the Dodgers should be one of baseball’s most aggressive teams this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason just getting underway, the Dodgers have parted ways with one of their first baseman.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 28-Year-Old

The Dodgers have moved on from one of their minor leaguers, as they have released Matt Gorski.

“1B Matt Gorski elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Gorski hitting free agency comes after he spent this season split between the ACL Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 53 minor league games split between the two teams, he posted six home runs, 27 RBI, and a .225 batting average.

Gorski did not make an MLB appearance for Los Angeles during the 2026 season.

Taking a Look at Gorski’s MLB Career

Although Gorski did not play a game for Los Angeles this season, he has played in the majors before.

Gorski played in his first 15 career MLB games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025. During them, he posted one triple, two home runs, four RBI, and a .195 batting average.

Gorski has not played at the major league level since, but will be looking to change that in 2027.

Teams looking for a depth power hitter could consider signing Gorski to a minor league deal. From 2022 through 2024, he hit at least 20 home runs in each of those minor league seasons. This past minor league success could lead to teams calling.