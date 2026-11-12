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Los Angeles Dodgers Abruptly Release 28-Year-Old First Baseman

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Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 19: Matt Gorski #56 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a team to watch during this offseason.

After falling short of a three-peat this postseason, the Dodgers should be one of baseball’s most aggressive teams this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason just getting underway, the Dodgers have parted ways with one of their first baseman.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 28-Year-Old

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Matt Gorski #56 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have moved on from one of their minor leaguers, as they have released Matt Gorski.

“1B Matt Gorski elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Gorski hitting free agency comes after he spent this season split between the ACL Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City. In 53 minor league games split between the two teams, he posted six home runs, 27 RBI, and a .225 batting average.

Gorski did not make an MLB appearance for Los Angeles during the 2026 season.

Taking a Look at Gorski’s MLB Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Matt Gorski #62 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a home run in his first rookie at-bat during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 24, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Although Gorski did not play a game for Los Angeles this season, he has played in the majors before.

Gorski played in his first 15 career MLB games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025. During them, he posted one triple, two home runs, four RBI, and a .195 batting average.

Gorski has not played at the major league level since, but will be looking to change that in 2027.

Teams looking for a depth power hitter could consider signing Gorski to a minor league deal. From 2022 through 2024, he hit at least 20 home runs in each of those minor league seasons. This past minor league success could lead to teams calling.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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