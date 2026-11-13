Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in 2 Gold Glove-Winning Free Agents

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a team to watch very closely as the offseason carries on.

After a disappointing postseason end, it would not be surprising if the Dodgers look to bring in multiple new players this offseason.

One area that the Dodgers should aim to strengthen is their infield depth. This is especially so if a potential addition can play multiple positions.

Due to this, the Dodgers are now being connected to two Gold Glove-winning free agents with the offseason getting started.

Los Angeles Dodgers Linked to 2 Gold Glove-Winning Free Agents

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, the Dodgers have interest in free agents Mauricio Dubon and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

“Two more names on different ends of the scale have registered at least some level of interest from the Dodgers, a league source said: Mauricio Dubon and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The source spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” Ardaya wrote.

With the Dodgers needing more depth, it makes sense that they have Dubon and Kiner-Falefa on their radar. While landing either player would not be a blockbuster move for Los Angeles, they each would have the potential to help the Dodgers’ roster nicely. This is because they are solid veteran players who are good fielders and can play multiple positions.

Looking at Dubon & Kiner-Falefa

Dubon just had a strong season with the Atlanta Braves in 2026. In 153 games, the eight-year MLB veteran posted 12 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .276 batting average. He also made an impact with his fielding, as he won his second straight and third career Gold Glove.

Dubon’s ability to play second base, shortstop, and the outfield also adds to his appeal. Thus, with this and Dubon coming off a good year, it makes sense that Los Angeles has expressed interest.

As for Kiner-Falefa, he posted two home runs, 16 RBI, and a .242 batting average in 66 games this season with the Red Sox. This is after he had two home runs, 40 RBI, and a .262 batting average in 138 games split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays in 2025.

Kiner-Falefa previously won a Gold Glove in 2020 and is another very versatile player. He would offer the Dodgers a player who can play shortstop, third base, and second base. He has also played every position in the majors except first base.