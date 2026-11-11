Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Immediately Retires After 11 MLB Seasons

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Chris Martin #58 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out Wil Myers #5 of the San Diego Padres to end the sixth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed relief pitcher Chris Martin has officially retired from Major League Baseball, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.
Via Murray on X: “Veteran reliever Chris Martin has retired from Major League Baseball. Martin, who pitched 11 seasons, spent time with the Rangers, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Yankees and Rockies.”
Former Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Chris Martin Retires
Martin had a brief, but memorable stint with the Dodgers in 2022. Los Angeles acquired the reliever from the Chicago Cubs at the 2022 trade deadline.
Martin played a key role in the Dodgers’ 2022 bullpen, recorded a 1.46 ERA with 34 strikeouts and one walk over 24 2/3 regular-season innings. He made two appearances in the 2022 NLDS against the San Diego Padres hurling two scoreless innings with a strikeout.
More about Chris Martin’s MLB Career
Martin was a late bloomer, as he made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, the right-handers age-28 season.
After the 2014 season, the Rockies traded Martin to the Yankees. He posted a poor 5.66 ERA over 20 2/3 innings with New York.
Following his rough season with the Yankees, Martin played two seasons in Japan. He signed a contract with the Texas Rangers ahed of the 2018 season.
The Rangers traded Martin to the Atlanta Braves at the 2019 trade deadline. Martin remained with the Braves organization through the 2021 season. He won the World Series in his final year with Atlanta.
As stated earlier, Martin spent the 2022 season with the Cubs and the Dodgers. He proceeded to play for the Boston Red Sox for two seasons, then finished his career by playing two seasons for the Rangers.
Over his 11-year big-league career, Martin recorded a 3.53 ERA with 409 strikeouts in 403 innings.
Martin had outstanding postseason numbers. He made 14 appearances for the Braves from 2019-21 and two for the Dodgers in 2022, posting a 1.88 ERA with 10 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings.
During the Braves’ 2021 World Series run, Martin allowed just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings across five outings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Immediately Retires After 11 MLB Seasons