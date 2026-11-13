Braves’ Evan Phillips Signing Doesn’t Rule Out Return of All-Star RP

The Atlanta Braves currently have the biggest splash play of the short-lived MLB offseason. On Thursday, Atlanta agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with long-time Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips.

Phillips’ deal includes making $11 million in 2027 and 2028 and $13 million in 2029. One percent of his salary will go towards the Atlanta Braves Foundation, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya and Jesus Cano reported.

The Braves’ deal with Evan Phillips will help bolster an already impressive bullpen highlighted by Robert Suarez, Ray Kerr, and Brent Suter.

Evan Phillips has returned to Atlanta after the franchise traded him in 2018. He was included in a deal that sent Kevin Gausman to the Braves.

Braves Bringing Back Raisel Iglesias in Free Agency is ‘Still Possible’

With an already satisfying bullpen addition, the Braves may not be done. Atlanta’s 2026 All-Star Raisel Iglesias is a free agent, and his next destination remains uncertain.

A return to the Atlanta Braves is still on the table, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya and Jesus Cano say.

“This move addresses the Braves’ need for a reliable late-game option and fills the void left by impending free agent closer Raisel Iglesias,” the insiders wrote. “However, a reunion with Iglesias is still possible.”

Iglesias, 36, served as the Braves’ main closer in the 2026 season. Through 59 appearances, he led Atlanta in saves (34) with a 1-2 record, 2.55 ERA, and 10.8 WHIP across 60.0 innings pitched.

In the Braves’ postseason run, Iglesias appeared in five games, earning two saves while allowing just one run across 4.1 innings pitched.

His campaign earned him his first All-Star bid in his 11-year career.

Evan Phillips Joins Talented Braves Bullpen

Evan Phillips will join a Braves bullpen after injury-plagued seasons in his final two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 32-year-old has dealt with throwing arm injuries throughout 2025 and 2026. Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery after appearing in just seven games for the Dodgers in 2025, ending his season.

He spent the 2026 season recovering before returning in Early July.

Upon his return for the second half of 2026, Phillips posted a 3-2 record, 3.46 ERA, and 1.08 WHIP across 26.0 innings pitched. He also pitched in the Dodgers’ postseason, allowing two hits and zero runs over 3.0 innings.