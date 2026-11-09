Los Angeles Dodgers Release 25-Year-Old Catcher in Surprise Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an important offseason ahead of them.

After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, the Dodgers should have several moves on the way.

Yet, the Dodgers have parted ways with one of their young catchers with the offseason getting started.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 25-Year-Old Catcher

The Dodgers have released catcher Nelson Quiroz as the MLB offseason gets started.

“C Nelson Quiroz elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With Quiroz being a 25-year-old catcher who has shown some promise in the Dodgers’ minor league system, he could generate a decent amount of interest.

Looking at Quiroz

Quiroz is coming off a solid 2026 season. In 23 games split between the ACL Dodgers and Double-A Tulsa, he posted one home run, eight RBI, and an impressive .321 batting average.

Quiroz was also impactful during the 2025 season, too. In 55 games split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa, he recorded one home run, 25 RBI, and a .333 batting average.

With this, Quiroz has shown that he can be a solid contact hitter in recent seasons.

Quiroz has posted eight home runs, 92 RBI, and a .289 batting average in 214 career minor league games. Thus, he has had some success in the minors. Therefore, he should be able to find a new home this offseason.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see where he ends up signing this offseason from here. Teams looking for more catching could consider taking a gamble on him.