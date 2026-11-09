Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 25-Year-Old Catcher in Surprise Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
Getty
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 19: Nelson Quiroz #87 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an important offseason ahead of them.

After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, the Dodgers should have several moves on the way.

Yet, the Dodgers have parted ways with one of their young catchers with the offseason getting started.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 25-Year-Old Catcher

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Nelson Quiroz #87 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have released catcher Nelson Quiroz as the MLB offseason gets started.

“C Nelson Quiroz elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

With Quiroz being a 25-year-old catcher who has shown some promise in the Dodgers’ minor league system, he could generate a decent amount of interest.

Looking at Quiroz

FTX MLB Home Run Derby X
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 15: Rookie Nelson Quiroz of the Los Angeles Dodgers greet fanss during the FTX MLB Home Run Derby X at Campo Marte on October 15, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Quiroz is coming off a solid 2026 season. In 23 games split between the ACL Dodgers and Double-A Tulsa, he posted one home run, eight RBI, and an impressive .321 batting average.

Quiroz was also impactful during the 2025 season, too. In 55 games split between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa, he recorded one home run, 25 RBI, and a .333 batting average.

With this, Quiroz has shown that he can be a solid contact hitter in recent seasons.

Quiroz has posted eight home runs, 92 RBI, and a .289 batting average in 214 career minor league games. Thus, he has had some success in the minors. Therefore, he should be able to find a new home this offseason.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see where he ends up signing this offseason from here. Teams looking for more catching could consider taking a gamble on him.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 25-Year-Old Catcher in Surprise Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Dodgers News

More Heavy on Dodgers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x