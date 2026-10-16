Milwaukee Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff Announces News Before World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have a 2-1 lead. Milwaukee will have home-field advantage in the Fall Classic. Ahead of the World Series, injured Brewers star right-hander Brandon Woodruff announced news.

Milwaukee Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Before World Series

“It’s gonna be hard to keep me off that roster,” Woodruff said to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after Milwaukee’s win. “We’ll have this conversation especially in the next few days. … I need to get to the point where I can face some live hitters, and now that we’ve got some time here, it’s good. I’ve always believed in myself. It doesn’t matter if I’m throwing one pitch in two months or ten rehab outings. I don’t care. I feel like I can go out there and do it. I hope I get that opportunity.”

The Brewers have been without Woodruff most of the season and the entire postseason. The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation. Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 12: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at American Family Field on April 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)