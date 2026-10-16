Milwaukee Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff Announces News Before World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update on Brandon Woodruff in the middle of their series against the Atlanta Braves.
The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night.
The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians have a 2-1 lead.
Milwaukee will have home-field advantage in the Fall Classic.
Ahead of the World Series, injured Brewers star right-hander Brandon Woodruff announced news.
Milwaukee Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff Announces Update Before World Series
“It’s gonna be hard to keep me off that roster,” Woodruff said to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after Milwaukee’s win. “We’ll have this conversation especially in the next few days. … I need to get to the point where I can face some live hitters, and now that we’ve got some time here, it’s good. I’ve always believed in myself. It doesn’t matter if I’m throwing one pitch in two months or ten rehab outings. I don’t care. I feel like I can go out there and do it. I hope I get that opportunity.”
The Brewers have been without Woodruff most of the season and the entire postseason.
The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.
Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.
Looking at Brandon Woodruff
Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season.
He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.
The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.
The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.
Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings. He is a two-time All-Star.
Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately. The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Brewers star Brandon Woodruff announced news involving his injury ahead of the World Series after the Brewers swept the Dodgers in the NLCS.
Milwaukee Brewers Star Brandon Woodruff Announces News Before World Series