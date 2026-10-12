Milwaukee Brewers Reveal Big Christian Yelich News Before Game 2 vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in Game 2 of the NLCS.

The Brewers are entering this game with momentum. This is because they won Game 1 against Los Angeles by a 2-1 final score. Now, they will be aiming to take more control of the series by going up 2-0.

As the Brewers prepare for Game 2 against the Dodgers, they have announced some big news regarding Christian Yelich.

Christian Yelich Back in the Brewers’ Starting Lineup for Game 2

After not starting for Milwaukee in Game 1, Yelich is set to start for Game 2. The veteran slugger will be batting fifth for the Brewers. In addition, the team has announced that he will be their DH for the matchup.

With Yelich starting at DH, Andrew Vaughn is coming out of the lineup.

Here is the Brewers’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: J. Chourio LF B. Turang 2B W. Contreras C J. Bauers 1B C. Yelich DH G. Mitchell CF C. Pratt SS S. Frelick RF D. Hamilton 3B

Brewers 10/12 J. Chourio LF

B. Turang 2B

W. Contreras C

J. Bauers 1B

C. Yelich DH

G. Mitchell CF

C. Pratt SS

S. Frelick RF

D. Hamilton 3B L. Henderson SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 12, 2026

Looking at Yelich Right Now

While Yelich did not start for Milwaukee last game, he has had a solid start to the playoffs. He currently has one double, one RBI, two stolen bases, five hits, and a .357 batting average in four playoff games this fall. Thus, he has been stepping up nicely for Milwaukee and will be looking to keep it up against Los Angeles.

In 118 games this season for Milwaukee, Yelich recorded 12 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .235 batting average.