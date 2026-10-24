Jackson Chourio’s Girlfriend, Gabriela: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gabriela Alejandra Palmar Finol is the girlfriend of Milwaukee Brewers 22-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio.

With the 2026 MLB World Series starting, here is what you need to know about Gabriela:

1. Gabriela and Jackson Met in Venezuela

Gabriela and Jackson have been together since before Jackson was with the Brewers organization.

According to Sportskeeda, “Their relationship precedes the Brewers phenom’s MLB debut. Like her boyfriend, Gabriela is also from Venezuela.”

Finding your person before starting a professional baseball career seems to have paid off for both of them, as they are still together after all of this time.

2. Gabriela Is a Devout Christian

Sportskeeda also reports that Gabriela is a devout Christian.

When reporting about that Sportskeeda wrote, “She was born in March in the early 2000s and is a devout Christian.”

In her Instagram profile, she mentions the Bible verse “Josue 1:9,” which is Spanish for Joshua 1:9. That verse reads, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

3. Gabriela Has a Law Degree

Gabriela is impressive in her own right, having studied law.

“Chourio’s girlfriend is a model and also a law graduate,” Sportskeeda reports. “She graduated from the Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacin in September 2024. Her and Chourio’s family members attended the function.”

“The URBE is a prominent private university in Venezuela. Founded in 1989 by Dr. Oscar Belloso Medina, it currently enrols close to 40,000 students.”

4. Gabriela & Jackson Hard-Launched Their Relationship at Christmas

Gabriela has been an avid supporter of Jackson. The couple made their relationship more public this past Christmas.

According to Essentially Sports, “Their bond became public around Christmas, with Gabriela appearing in holiday photos alongside Jackson and their dogs. Over time, they’ve shared special moments on social media, Gabriela cheering him on at events, gym sessions together, and romantic trips, including a sea getaway.”

“She’s been a constant source of support as Jackson rose through the Brewers’ ranks, celebrating milestones and quiet moments alike. Their relationship blends passion, encouragement, and companionship, making them one of baseball’s most admired young couples.”

5. In Addition to a Law Degree, Gabriela is a Model

In addition to being the proud owner of a law degree, Gabriela is also a successful model.

This is clear from a quick look at her Instagram page, which is covered in professional photos. In addition to professional photos, there are other photos showing Gabriela supporting Jackson at events, like the World Baseball Classic.