MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 27: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Colorado Rockies takes batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season where they won their first World Series title.
Their final game was on October 28 when they won by a score of 4-1 (in Florida).
6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released
This week, a former Brewers star became a free agent.
Orlando Arcia is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season where they won their first World Series title. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. Their final game was on October 28 when they won by a score of 4-1 (in Florida). 6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released This week, a former Brewers star […]
6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released By Current Team