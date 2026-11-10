6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released By Current Team

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season where they won their first World Series title.

They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

Their final game was on October 28 when they won by a score of 4-1 (in Florida).

6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released

This week, a former Brewers star became a free agent.

Orlando Arcia is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.