Hi, Subscriber

6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released By Current Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 27: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Colorado Rockies takes batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a magical season where they won their first World Series title.

They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

Their final game was on October 28 when they won by a score of 4-1 (in Florida).

6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released

GettyOrlando Arcia #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers singles off Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

This week, a former Brewers star became a free agent.

Orlando Arcia is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

6-Year Milwaukee Brewers Shortstop Immediately Released By Current Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Brewers News

More Heavy on Brewers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x