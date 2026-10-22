Brewers’ Pat Murphy Announces Update on Brandon Woodruff’s World Series Roster Status

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers before the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays is the status of right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff, the longest-tenured Brewer, hasn’t pitched in a game since late July. He has been actively working to return to in-game action, but it’s unclear if he will be able to participate in the Fall Classic.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Pat Murphy Offers Roster Update on Brandon Woodruff

The World Series begins at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday at American Family Field, but the Brewers still haven’t decided if Woodruff will be on the roster.

Fox Sports 920’s Hunter Baumgardt wrote on X:

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy says Brandon Woodruff threw the ball “really well” in his session against hitters this week.

They are still going through the decision process on if he’ll be on the World Series roster

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote on X:

Pat Murphy says his understanding is that the Brewers would NOT be able to replace Brandon Woodruff on the World Series roster if he makes it, pitches, and is injured again. We will speak to Matt Arnold this afternoon to confirm that is the case.

Looking at Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers have been without Woodruff for most of the season.

The right-hander was out for May and most of June with right shoulder inflammation.

Then, two weeks after being reinstated in late June, Woodruff was placed on the IL again due to his shoulder issue. He last appeared in a game on July 4.

Woodruff threw just 45 1/3 innings across nine outings this season. He posted a 2.98 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 2026.

The Brewers selected Woodruff in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Brewers. He made his MLB debut in 2017.

Throughout his career, Woodruff has posted 19.0 bWAR and a 3.10 ERA over 790 1/3 innings.

He is a two-time All-Star.

Injuries have derailed Woodruff’s career lately.

The right-hander pitched just 11 games in 2023, none in 2024 and 12 last year.