The New York Mets last played on September 27.

They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs despite a talented roster.

Wife Of Beloved Ex-New York Mets Star Sends Out Post

On Wednesday, former Mets star Pete Alonso’s wife (Haley) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “November so far 🤎”

There were over 5,000 likes on the post.

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Pete Alonso: “Doing life with you is the best 😍”

Ashley Rodón: “You look beautiful 🥹”

@marcicanha: “😍😍😍 are you kidding me!!”

@carolynmillermusic: “Gorg!! I need all your hair secrets 😍”

@allysunmoonstar: “Awe, you both look stunning! So happy for you both, true love is a blessing!❤️”

Katia Reguero Lindor was also among the people to like the post.

Looking At Alonso

Alonso was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.

As a rookie, Alonso hit 53 home runs with 120 RBIs (2019).

Over the 2025 offseason, Alonso signed a big deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”