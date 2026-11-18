MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets takes batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The New York Mets last played on September 27.
They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs despite a talented roster.
Wife Of Beloved Ex-New York Mets Star Sends Out Post
On Wednesday, former Mets star Pete Alonso’s wife (Haley) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
@carolynmillermusic: “Gorg!! I need all your hair secrets 😍”
@allysunmoonstar: “Awe, you both look stunning! So happy for you both, true love is a blessing!❤️”
Katia Reguero Lindor was also among the people to like the post.
Looking At Alonso
Alonso was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Mets.
As a rookie, Alonso hit 53 home runs with 120 RBIs (2019).
Over the 2025 offseason, Alonso signed a big deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 10, 2025): “BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Mets last played on September 27.They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs despite a talented roster.Wife Of Beloved Ex-New York Mets Star Sends Out PostOn Wednesday, former Mets star Pete Alonso’s wife (Haley) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.She wrote: “November so far 🤎” View this post on Instagram There […]
Wife Of Beloved Ex-New York Mets Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post