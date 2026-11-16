Pete Alonso holds the New York Mets’ franchise record for home runs hit while wearing their uniform.

Alonso no longer wears their uniform, though. He plays for the Baltimore Orioles now.

The Mets let Alonso go last offseason, and now they’re in an ironic situation: They need a first baseman, preferably one who bats right-handed.

Seems like they might’ve had one of those at their disposal not too long ago.

Alonso had another 40-homer season in 2026, but this one was in Baltimore.

The Mets will be left to scour free agency for whatever they can find.

Mets’ Pete Alonso Reality Check

The Mets let Alonso leave, and now he’s exactly the type of player they could use. But they can’t have him now.

“Despite injuries and inconsistencies across the 2026 season, the New York Mets feel relatively confident in their lineup for next season,” The Athletic’s Tim Britton wrote recently. “There is one spot, however, that president of baseball operations David Stearns has targeted for an upgrade: first base. Yes, yes, the irony of it all. The Mets are looking for a right-handed first baseman to plug into the middle of their lineup — one year after permitting the franchise’s best right-handed first baseman to leave in free agency. Pete Alonso is not walking through that door; neither at the moment is Jorge Polanco, whose lost 2026 season basically precludes the Mets from counting on him to play much defense next year.”

Alonso is under a long-term contract with Baltimore, and this just so happens to be one of the weakest free agent hitter classes in years.

The Mets aren’t going to find another Alonso. They’ll simply have to settle for someone who gets the job done.

“They have Polanco, Jared Young, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos still in the organization,” Britton writes. “Baty already figures into New York’s plans at second base, at least early in the season, alongside Marcus Semien. Vientos had his second consecutive rough year, this time with a ghastly .258 on-base percentage. Given that he’s out of options, it might be time for a change of scenery. When he finally won the job last season, Young did the best job at first, posting a .759 OPS for the year. Young’s 110 wRC+ at first base, however, ranked just 20th in the sport (among players with 250 plate appearances at the position). He’s a nice player to have; it doesn’t mean the Mets shouldn’t be searching for upgrades or at least a complementing platoon bat.”

The player considered to be the top free agent first baseman (if Luis Arraez and Brandon Lowe are second basemen) is probably Ty France — a solid but unspectacular player from the Padres.

Why Mets Let Pete Alonso Leave

The Mets decided to move on from Alonso in a 2025-26 offseason of change.

They said things about improving on defense and on the basepaths — two areas Alonso isn’t great in.

And the Mets felt that they could bring in enough new talent to make up for the loss of Alonso.

That didn’t happen, and now they’re stuck.