On Nov. 16, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the New York Mets met with Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal in Orange County, California. As a result, it looks like the Mets are looking to get aggressive to land the marquee free agent this offseason.

Nonetheless, WFAN’s Evan Roberts believes that the Mets shouldn’t only be looking to sell themselves to Skubal. During this meeting, Roberts hoped that the team’s front office figured out whether Skubal has the characteristics to pitch in New York.

“Acknowledge that the Mets have to sell themselves to Tarik Skubal,” Roberts said in a Nov. 17 video from WFAN. “But there’s something else that needs to happen. I hope [Mets President of Baseball Operations] David Stearns understands this, even though he’s given it lip service.

“You have to find out in those meetings: Can this guy play in New York? This isn’t simply about selling yourself to him. He, in a way, has to sell himself to you.”

Mets Must Be 100 Percent Before Committing to Tarik Skubal

Moreover, if Skubal gets that long-term contract that he is looking for, Roberts notes that this is a commitment. While the starter has arguably shown to be the best pitcher in baseball, playing in New York isn’t for everyone, which is why Roberts is hoping the Mets are doing their homework on Skubal.

“This is an eight-year marriage,” Roberts added. “Every Thanksgiving is with the in-laws now. You can’t just marry the person. You have to date a little bit. Now, I get that in free agency, that’s not a realistic thing, but it’s a warning and also a reminder. Not everyone’s cut out to play here. I have no idea if Tarik Skubal is capable of that. I really don’t. I know what he is as a pitcher. I know his injury history.

“I could tell you his numbers, and I could tell you from a statistical standpoint what he brings to the New York Mets. That’s great. He’s a wonderful pitcher. I want to sign him. I’ve made that very clear. So, yes, I want him. But I also know that you need to do your due diligence. It’s not perfect. It’s not an exact science, but you have to spend time in this meeting finding out, as best you can, whether this guy can play here.”

New York Gets One Name to Avoid This Offseason

While the Mets are reportedly pursuing Skubal, New York Mets on SI’s Logan VanDine believes that the Boston Red Sox‘s Triston Casas is a name to avoid regarding filling that need at first base.

“With Bauers now expected to man first base in 2027 for Boston, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Sunday that the ballclub could look to shop [Triston] Casas this offseason [and] the Mets should stay away,” VanDine wrote in a Nov. 16 article.

“Casas’ tenure with the Red Sox has been marked by numerous injuries and disappointing play, making it likely that his time with the team is over following the free-agent acquisition of Bauers… While Casas had a 24-homer campaign with Boston in 2023, the Mets shouldn’t even consider trading for the first baseman for obvious reasons. One is the injury bug.”