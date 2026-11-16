The New York Mets are seriously involved in “the pursuit” of free agent reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman said in a tweet this afternoon that the Mets, Phillies, and Dodgers are all seriously involved, and that although the Yankees are interested, they’re reportedly looking elsewhere.

Loaisiga (age 32) is coming off a career year in 2026 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.42 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 67 innings across 57 appearances, with a 1.030 WHIP.

Loaisiga’s Career Began With The Yankees

Loaisiga pitched his first eight years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees from 2018 to 2025. Loaisiga became a free agent after the 2025 season and signed a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason, essentially a prove-it one-year deal because Loaisiga struggled the year prior with the Yankees and was limited to just 30 appearances due to back and elbow related injuries.

Despite his injury history with the Yankees, Loaisiga had a fully healthy season in 2026, appearing in the most games of his career and pitching the most innings since his 2021 campaign with the Yankees. It’s unclear what he’s seeking in terms of years and dollars. Still, he’s put himself in the best position to land a multi-year deal, given how well he pitched in Arizona this year and, most importantly, stayed healthy.

With major league teams always looking for bullpen reinforcements, it will be worth following which team ultimately comes out on top in this sweepstakes, so to speak, for Loaisiga. Along with other bullpen free agents such as Adrian Morejon, David Bednar, and Bryan Abreu, Loaisiga is in the conversation as one of the better relievers available on the open market this offseason.

Mets Could Use Bullpen Help After 2027 MLB Trade Deadline

The Mets bullpen ranked in the top 10 this year in collective team ERA (3.76), according to Covers. Still, they’ll look for upgrades this offseason after trading several key bullpen arms at the deadline, including Huascar Brozaban, Luke Weaver, AJ Minter, and Brooks Raley. Also, no player is technically off-limits when it comes to Mets owner Steve Cohen’s spending.

Heyman also mentioned the Mets’ NL East Division rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, are also heavily involved in the “pursuit of Loaisigia,” Heyman said in his tweet. Loaisigia is known for throwing a high-90s fastball with a devastating sinker and changeup, while occasionally mixing in a curveball, according to his Baseball Savant profile.

Loaisigia ranked in the 93rd percentile in chase percentage, listed at 35.9 percent, according to Baseball Savant. The buy-low, high-upside reward paid off for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as one of the teams pursuing him now hopes to get a similar result this offseason.