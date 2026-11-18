The MLB hot stove is starting to heat up, as an influx of signings/trades is expected to transpire from now until the end of November.

The undoubted biggest domino in the current free agent class is 2X Cy Young starter Tarik Skubal, and the New York Mets are thought to be in the thick of things.

With their meeting with Skubal officially in the rearview mirror, ESPN’s MLB insider Buster Olney shared an interesting take on Skubal’s free agency and the New York Mets’ chances.

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ESPN’s Buster Olney Shares Recent Rumors in Tarik Skubal Negotiations

Recently, via X.com, Olney shared the following sentiment regarding the ongoing Tarik Skubal negotiations:

“The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays.”

Skubal met with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays this week, but several reports have pointed to the Mets being the frontrunner for Skubal.

It’s not necessarily a ‘desperation’ move by any means because Skubal is the undoubted top free agent in the current class, but there’s definitely growing pressure on the Mets’ POBO David Stearns to make a huge splash like this, especially after a rather disappointing 2026 season filled with starting rotation problems.

In 2026, Skubal posted an ERA of 2.72 across 26 starts with both the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers.

The 2X Cy Young winner showed no hiccups after an elbow procedure kept him sidelined for about a month. He’s already expected to earn the largest contract in MLB history for a pitcher.

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Can the Mets Outbid the Blue Jays for Skubal?

They better be able to!

With reports that the Dodgers may be seeking a higher AAV and lower-total-years deal with Skubal, if the bidding war does come down to the Blue Jays and Mets, New York should have the edge.

Both are very high-spending teams in MLB; the Mets’ need for a starting pitcher certainly outnumbers Toronto’s, which already has a top-2 Cy Young finisher in Dylan Cease to lead their rotation.

Either way, ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reports that the Skubal sweepstakes is a ‘3-6 team race’, with the San Diego Padres involved, and 2 other ‘mystery’ teams, which should surface soon enough.

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