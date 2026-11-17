The New York Mets are far from the only team pursuing free agent ace Tarik Skubal, but they’re certainly hoping to put their best foot forward.

After a couple of seasons outside the playoffs, the Mets want to return to contention, and Skubal would be the fastest way to help them do so.

Skubal was a two-time Cy Young winner with the Detroit Tigers before being traded in August to the Los Angeles Dodgers with it well known that he’d be a free agent at the end of the year.

The time for Skubal bidding has begun, and there’s a conceptual deadline looming, too. Baseball will enter a lockout on Dec. 1, and there was some suggestion earlier in the year that Skubal would want to sign his free agent contract before then — rather than waiting until the lockout is complete at some indeterminate date to finally reach a deal.

So if Skubal is going to sign somewhere, it might be in the next two weeks. The Mets are certainly going to make their case.

Mets Take Tarik Skubal Step

One of the key steps in wooing a free agent like Skubal is to visit with him.

According to SNY’s Chelsea Janes, the Mets met with Skubal on Monday.

Janes wrote on X: “The Mets indeed met with Tarik Skubal yesterday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the meeting. Cohen, Stearns among those involved. Skubal, of course, has more meetings to come this week.”

There, she references Mets owner Steve Cohen and front office leader David Stearns.

And yes, the reality check that there are more meetings to come.

Tarik Skubal Free Agent Factors

No one knows for sure what matters most to Skubal, but money is certainly going to play a role — he has a chance to become the highest-paid pitcher ever.

It seems likely he’ll also want to go to a contending team. Skubal has done a lot of winning but has yet to pitch in a World Series game.

It’s also possible Skubal considers the pitchers that he’ll have around him as a potential opportunity for growth.

The Mets can certainly raise their bidding quite high, but the other factors could matter just as much to potentially landing Skubal.