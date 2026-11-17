The New York Mets appear to be in the market for a first baseman to bolster their lineup. On Nov. 12, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets met with Philadelphia Phillies free agent Alec Bohm at the general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas.

Whether that be Bohm or another player, the Mets are likely looking at all options to see who could be that player to fill that need at first base. However, as New York potentially looks at all their options, they are given one name to avoid.

New York Mets on SI’s Logan VanDine believes that the Boston Red Sox‘s Triston Casas is a name to avoid.

“With Bauers now expected to man first base in 2027 for Boston, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Sunday that the ballclub could look to shop [Triston] Casas this offseason [and] the Mets should stay away,” VanDine wrote in a Nov. 16 article.

“Casas’ tenure with the Red Sox has been marked by numerous injuries and disappointing play, making it likely that his time with the team is over following the free-agent acquisition of Bauers… While Casas had a 24-homer campaign with Boston in 2023, the Mets shouldn’t even consider trading for the first baseman for obvious reasons. One is the injury bug.”

Should the Mets Pursue Twins’ Joe Ryan?

Meanwhile, speaking of trades, WFAN’s Evan Roberts spoke about potentially trading for starting pitching help. Moreover, one name that he believes would make sense for the Mets is Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan.

“Another guy I’d be interested in, and I think will be available, [is Ryan],” Roberts said on the Nov. 15 edition of the “Rico Brogna Podcast.” “How expensive is the price tag going to be? I think it may be similar to Freddy Peralta. Even though Freddy had the deeper resume, I think Joe Ryan still has this high upside.

“A lot of teams are going to view him that way. So, I think you are looking at giving up an expensive return to get him. The way I feel about Joe Ryan and trading for him is the way I’m going to feel with any of these starting pitchers.”

Why New York Could Be Eyeing Phillies Free Agent Alec Bohm

Moreover, Foul Territory’s Erik Kratz noted why a team like the Mets would want to pursue Bohm for his bat and then figure out if he can find comfort in playing first base, even if it’s one that he hasn’t had a lot of playing time at.

“Alec Bohm has had the most chances for RBIs, and he’s also had an incredible run in his first six years in the big leagues at driving runs in,“ Kratz said in a Nov. 14 video from “Foul Territory.” “He takes the ball to the opposite field. Could he hit for more power? Absolutely. You saw him in the Home Run Derby. He did an amazing job.

“He elects to hit the ball to the opposite field and get his 12 to 15 home runs a year. So, if a team is looking to sign Alec Bohm, to me, it’s a team that’s willing to add that kind of a shift. It’s not only about power. It’s about driving runs in. So, I’m intrigued to see who pursues him.”