The Yankees are no stranger to being outbid by their crosstown rival Mets for marquee free agents. In fact, the Juan Soto deal in 2024 is still a sore spot even though the Yankees have been better off in 2025 and 2026 as a result. One non-Yankee that the Bombers could engage in a bidding war for? Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

It’s been a long ride of Yankee-Met swaps as of late; the Mets nabbed pitcher Clay Holmes days after the Soto signing, and pitchers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver after the 2025 season. This season, the Mets have been linked to ex-Yankees Jazz Chisholm Jr and Paul Goldschmidt.

As free agency heats up in the weeks leading up to the December 1 expiration of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement, a Twins beat writer suggested the Mets could be a thorn in the Yankees’ side for Jeffers.

The Mets Could Complicate Yankees’ Pursuit of Jeffers

At the 2026 trade deadline, it seemed likely the Yankees would trade for Jeffers. For one, Jeffers is a righty catcher – the Yankees badly needed that. Despite middling defensive numbers, Jeffers also hit for power and would have been a massive upgrade in a Yankee backstop rotation anchored by Austin Wells, who dealt with cervical headaches for most of the season.

Now, after not pulling the trigger on a Jeffers trade, the Yankees now can nab Jeffers on the open market. According to Twins beat writer Charley Walters from the Pioneer Press, the Yankees are one of the two most likely landing spots for Jeffers, with a contract expected in the three-year, $17 million per year range.

The other spot, according to Walters? The New York Mets. Buckle up, Yankee fans.

Do the Mets Need Jeffers More?

The report seems rather perplexing at this point, as the Yankees are in dire need of Jeffers’ help at catcher. The Mets, on the other hand? Maybe not so much.

Yankees’ catchers posted a .241 batting average on balls in play (BABIP), which was good for 28th in the league. Only the White Sox and Phillies were worse. Meanwhile, the Mets posted a .287 BABIP, which was 5th best in the league. Now, while the Yankees’ catching defense was among the best in the league, with a 21.7 defensive WAR that ranked 3rd in baseball, their offense at the position was 25th (-21.6 oWAR). The Mets’ -6 offensive WAR was still 10th in baseball.

Now, the Mets are likely involved in the Jeffers market because he’s among the best hitting catchers in baseball, at a naturally thin position. Jeffers’ 17.3% whiff rate and 12.5% walk rate were both in the 85th percentile or better in baseball. He’s a very disciplined hitter who works pitchers well and had career offensive numbers in his walk year.

For the Yankees’ crosstown rivals, their starting catcher, Francisco Alvarez, has also missed a healthy amount of games – a combined 135 over the past two seasons. They have reason to go for the insurance policy in Jeffers, who also would serve as a lefty platoon for Alvarez (.611 OPS against lefties).

As the weeks go on, it’ll be interesting to see if a Yankees-Mets bidding war reignites again, and who is more desperate for Jeffers’ services.