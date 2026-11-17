The New York Mets struck a two-year, minor-league deal with 28-year-old left-hander Justin King, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

From DiComo on X: “The Mets signed left-hander Justin King to a two-year minor league contract, per source, and invited him to MLB camp. If he’s on the roster, the deal is worth a pro-rated $1m next year and $1.1m in 2028. King spent the last three seasons in the Marlins’ system with a 13.1 K/9.”

New York Mets Sign 28-Year-Old LHP Justin King

King posted a 5.17 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 40 walks over 47 innings between Triple-A and Double-A last season.

The six-foot-one southpaw has never pitched in the majors.

Looking at Justin King

King played independent ball in 2022 before signing a minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in June of that year.

The Brewers released King in July 2024. He signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins shortly after.

King spent the rest of the 2024 season and the 2025 and 2026 seasons with the Marlins organization before signing his deal with the Mets.

Over his minor-league career, King has recorded a 4.62 ERA with 233 strikeouts and 117 walks over 156 innings as a reliever.

Looking at the New York Mets After Rough 2026 Season

Despite leading MLB in payroll, the Mets finished the 2026 season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.

On the bright side, the Mets went 34-31 after the All-Star break. They entered the break with a 40-57 record.

New York trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 20 games. They went 36-45 at home and 38-43 on the road.

The Mets don’t really have any notable free agents. After a rough first season with the club, Bo Bichette exercised his $42 million player option for the 2027 season, according to MLB.com.

As usual, the Mets are expected to be big players in the free-agent market. In fact, many around the league view New York as the favorites to sign top free agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.