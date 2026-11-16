New York Mets Legend Jose Reyes Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a lot of talent on their roster.

However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Mets Legend Jose Reyes Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, a former Mets star sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Thank you to The St. John’s Men’s Basketball Team for having us. My daughter @katerineereyess is a student there. Let’s go Johnnies 🔴 ⛈️”

There were over 3,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post: