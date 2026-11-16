NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Jose Reyes #7 of the New York Mets rounds first after he hit a triple in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves on September 20, 2016 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a lot of talent on their roster.
However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.
Mets Legend Jose Reyes Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, a former Mets star sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: “Thank you to The St. John’s Men’s Basketball Team for having us. My daughter @katerineereyess is a student there. Let’s go Johnnies 🔴 ⛈️”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with a lot of talent on their roster.However, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.Mets Legend Jose Reyes Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, a former Mets star sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.He wrote: “Thank you to The St. […]
New York Mets Legend Jose Reyes Sends Out Heartfelt Post