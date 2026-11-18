Exactly one year ago today, the New York Mets released pitcher Frankie Montas. In the process, the team ate $17 million of his salary. Montas underwent successful Tommy John surgery. The surgery caused the 33-year-old right-hander to miss all of the 2026 season. This week, Montas took to the mound again. Will Sammon and Dennis Lin of The Athletic detailed the event.

“Remember Frankie Montas? MLB clubs certainly haven’t forgotten him. A whopping two dozen or so teams attended Montas’ throwing session Tuesday in Arizona, and many left the showcase buzzing about the right-handed pitcher’s ability to land a major-league deal, said league sources who spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the free agent,”

Montas has not pitched in the MLB since August 2025. According to the article, 24 teams gathered to watch the former Mets pitcher. He did not disappoint. Montas’ fastball sat at 95 miles per hour, occasionally touching 98 mph. Under those circumstances, he regained his own velocity. In contrast, no one said how sharp his other pitches are. Before surgery, Montas featured an arsenal of six pitches. Along with the four seamers, his sinker, cutter, splitter, slider, and sweeper.

Frankie Montas pitched today in front of a whole bunch of scouts. Back to his usual form. Looking good #cubs #Mets #Reds #MLB https://t.co/VY4Ulj0O2R — JustinKade (@justinkadesport) November 18, 2026

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Is He Too Far Removed From Prime?

In 2021, as a member of the Athletics, the right-hander posted a 13-9 record with a 3.37 earned run average. He used the four-seamer, splitter, and sinker primarily that year, generating consistent swings and misses. Since then, he’s won just 16 games. Montas struggled to regain his form while playing for the Mets. His strikeouts per nine innings fell to 7.4, as opponents teed off on his pitches.

FRANKIE MONTAS STRIKES EM OUT TO STRAND BASES LOADED 🔥 #LGM

https://t.co/3oMmk9DzBs — WardyNYM (@TheWardyNYM) July 29, 2025

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Late Rally

If Montas can regain his form, he could become an affordable back-end rotational piece. His pre-injury splits tell the story of a player who excels as the season progresses. According to Baseball-Reference, batters hit only .227 in September and October. To many, that means Montas will push through adversity and benefit his team. His last postseason performance came as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, where he posted a 2.45 ERA in three innings of relief work.

Make that now FIVE shutty for Frankie Montas 👀🔥 #LGM

https://t.co/7Pf6aITD3o — WardyNYM (@TheWardyNYM) June 25, 2025

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Future Role?

Should the Mets consider a reunion with Montas? If they did, it needs to reside under far different circumstances. First, offering a prove-it deal with a clear path to the majors makes sense. If Dustin Mays’ deal with the Chicago White Sox set the ceiling on mid-rotation pitchers, Montas would receive far less. Plus, a spot in the rotation would not be a guarantee.

In fact, a bullpen spot could do all parties a great service. The Mets need bullpen help. With Montas’ arsenal and decent control, he would not need to be dominant, just produce smooth innings and get outs.

With Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea still on the team, the Mets could attempt to clear room on the roster. If not, there will be a major league team in need of pitching. Montas might not make his major league comeback at Citi Field, but he might succeed somewhere else.