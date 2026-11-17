New York Mets closer Devin Williams arrived in Queens based on the endorsement of president of baseball operations David Stearns. The duo enjoyed success as members of the Milwaukee Brewers, as Williams gained All-Star recognition. After a one-year sojourn to the Yankees, Williams landed in Queens.

Honestly, his 2026 campaign did not start or end well. Williams posted a 4.43 earned run average with a WHIP of 1.574. Teams routinely enjoyed success against Williams, making fans miss Edwin Diaz, who left via free agency. Now, with the Mets front office standing fully behind him, Williams enters 2027 with not only his job on the line but also Stearns as well.

Heriberto Hernandez WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM off of Devin Williams! https://t.co/nkU494mTlN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 24, 2026

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The Double Down

Despite the Mets possessing ample financial resources to solve their ninth-inning role, they choose to stick with Williams. Insider Pat Ragazzo detailed what he heard, leaving no doubt as to who gets the ball to save games.

“Sources: The Mets view Devin Williams as their closer in 2027 and are currently looking for high-leverage relief help to build around him in the bullpen,” Ragazzo tweeted.

Equally important, the team will build its entire bullpen around Williams, a boom-or-bust proposition for the franchise. No one is coming to relieve Williams. This remains Stearns’ mandate to manager Andy Green, tying both of their jobs to Williams’ ultimate success or failure.

Well isn’t this a fitting way for the first half to end. Devin Williams just blew his second consecutive save for the Mets, spoiling Zach Thornton’s much-deserved first career victory. Francisco Lindor also played a role with a fielding error on a play that could have ended it. https://t.co/EBJ1CwsxrC — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 12, 2026

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Two-Trick Pony

Ultimately, Williams excelled with a three- or four-pitch repertoire (four-seamer, changeup, cutter, and sinker). However, over the last three years, he’s withered his arsenal down to two: four-seamer and changeup. For example, Williams threw just 16 cutters over those last three seasons. Now, if his fastball touched the high 90s, the Mets closer could thrive in the high-leverage role. Yet Williams’ fastball averaged 93.9 miles per hour, which is rather average. In contrast, keeping the cutter would give hitters something more to think about.

MATT OLSON STRIKES RIGHT BACK WITH A TWO-RUN HOME RUN OFF DEVIN WILLIAMS TO TIE THE GAME https://t.co/QbjKSHdKLl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 7, 2026

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Was Williams Unlucky in 2026?

While the surface numbers do not paint the brightest picture, other metrics tell the story of Williams’ luck failing him. For example, opponents only barreled 4.5% of their batted balls. As a result, Williams found himself on the business end of flares that found green grass or turf. On top of that, many opponent hits were pulled, which either signifies an overanxious batter or poor pitch placement.

Additionally, Williams’ arm was severely injured, lost time with a shoulder injury. During his best seasons, the right-hander featured an arm slot that sat at 24-27 degrees. He could get his hand on top of the ball. Last year, 18 degrees was where the two-time All-Star saw his arm slot. Plus, Williams veered away from using his changeup as the lead pitch. He doesn’t throw hard enough or produce enough break to feature the heater.

Yes, that would be a “Pete Alonso” chant right before Devin Williams gave up two more runs and the mass exodus begins at Citi Field https://t.co/lyvCpD2Nio — Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) June 25, 2026

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Mets Supplemental Plan

Right now, the Mets have Nate Lavender and Cionel Perez as left-handed stalwarts. However, the team, even by Stearns’s estimate, will need to build out its bullpen. The Mets bullpen recorded a 62% save percentage, which will not only win games but also keep teams from making the playoffs. Granted, that does not completely fall on Williams. Still, Williams and, by extension, Stearns will ultimately feel the heat if the fireman cannot do his job more often than not.