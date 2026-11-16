Why the Mets Should Target This World Series Winning Reliever

David Stearns, the president of baseball operations for the New York Mets, is searching for a gap in his left-handed relief corps. Granted, Nate Lavender and Cionel Perez look like a solution for one lefty spot. However, the team cannot afford to overuse him without a second lefty to share the workload. Emerging from a phenomenal World Series run with the Milwaukee Brewers, lefty Jojo Romero will enter free agency as one of the most interesting late-inning arms available.

JoJo Romero, Painted 84mph Back Door Sweeper. 🖌️🎨 https://t.co/FLYYQ2AOOc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 25, 2026

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Thin Southpaw Depth in Bullpen

After the massive fire sale that Stearns unleashed in the summer, left-handed pitching became an immediate need. Lavender and Perez combined for 51 innings pitched. The duo posted an earned run average of 3.00 with a WHIP of 1.078.

Late in games, like the eighth or even ninth inning, stretching out Lavender or Perez could affect the rest of the bullpen. Meanwhile, Romero posted a 1.13 postseason ERA, holding batters to a .107 batting average in the playoffs. Right now, even closer Devin Williams does not seem like a secure bet to close games.

JoJo Romero strikes out Max Muncy to preserve the Brewers lead! https://t.co/1iKC9ujIpm — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2026

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Arsenal to Impress

Romero would walk onto the grass at Citi Field with an improved repertoire. Instead of expanding what he threw, the 30-year-old contracted his arsenal. In 2025, Romero used six pitches (sweeper, sinker, changeup, four-seam fastball, slurve, and cutter). Now, according to Baseball Savant, Romero omitted the slurve and cutter.

JoJo Romero with a scoreless 4th inning for the Brewers https://t.co/Ypz2oXe3yD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2026

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In effect, he attempted to sharpen his core pitches. As far as velocity, the Mets would benefit from the veteran’s ability to change speeds. Romero’s four-seamer averages 94.4 mph, and his sinker sits at 93.7 mph. In contrast, Romero’s sweeper and changeup hang around at 82.9 and 87.3 miles per hour. Romero will throw the sweeper more at left-handed batters, and the sinker burrows in on righties.

JoJo Romero strikes out Shohei Ohtani, who had a hard time holding onto the bat https://t.co/oYILwD38cj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2026

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Ground Ball Tendencies

One thing Romero will bring to the Mets is the ability to force grounders. Throughout his career, the former Brewers reliever induced 54.1% of opponents’ batted balls to end up as grounders. With Stearns’ focus on run prevention, finding a late-inning pitcher who gives the defense chances makes sense.

JoJo Romero is not talked about enough in Milwaukee Brewers history — Coach Freed (CHAMPION) (@SteveFreed13) November 15, 2026

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More importantly, these pitches, more often than not, end up as ground balls up the middle. Baseball Savant charted Romero’s offerings as middle shots 39.7% of the time. As a result, shortstop Francisco Lindor and whoever ends up as the starting second baseman will see their chances increase with the increased workload. Stearns does not underrate the need.

“It’s really, ‘Can we just get guys out?’ “Whether it’s right-handed or left-handed, where they’ve pitched before, or how they get guys out—a little bit less important for us.”

David Stearns on the Mets’ priorities when building their bullpen for next season: “It’s really ‘can we just get guys out?”. Whether it’s right-handed, left-handed, where they’ve pitched before, how they get guys out – a little bit less important for us.” (Via @SNY_Mets) https://t.co/dhR5Tqu379 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) November 11, 2026

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Future Importance

In the National League, left-handed bats are a monstrous hurdle for anyone. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Freddie Freeman, and Bryce Harper, for instance, are the left-handed game-wreckers who will persistently obstruct the Mets. According to Baseball Reference, Ohtani hit .125 off Romero. Similarly, Schwarber bats .250 with two strikeouts. The Mets need a fearless lefty to face those opponents.

Romero fits what Stearns and the Mets need. The team may not need to make large splashes, only tiny ripples to strengthen weak points.