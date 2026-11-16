Mets Face Decision on Trading $14 Million Pitcher

The New York Mets are going to be involved heavily in some of the biggest offseason rumors in MLB.

Tarik Skubal? The Mets have been and will be linked, over and over again. Teruaki Sato? The Japanese slugger has been named as a potential Mets pursuit, too.

But the Mets are going to have to do more than just land one big-name player. Coming off a disastrous season, there’s plenty of work to be done for the Mets.

That includes assessing their current roster and considering trades. It’s a group that proved in 2026 that it isn’t good enough to overcome some bumps in the road and win anyway.

Almost nothing is off the table for the Mets, and at least one pitcher is emerging as a trade candidate midway through November.

Kodai Senga Trade Rumors

The Mets have at least one clear reason to trade Kodai Senga, the Japanese right-hander: He’s entering the last year of his contract, which will pay him $14 million.

He’s also not proven to be able to stick in the starting rotation.

In a new article on Sunday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named Senga as a trade candidate.

“Senga had a disastrous season as a starter in 2026, going 0-7 with a 9.66 ERA in eight starts before being yanked from the rotation,” Feinsand writes. “He found success after taking over the closer role in early August, posting a 2.19 ERA while converting all seven save opportunities through his first five weeks, though he struggled in two of his final three outings of the year. Senga is due $14 million in the final year of his contract, and if the Mets are willing to pay down that figure, they could find a taker willing to roll the dice on him in the bullpen.”

There’s a question of potential return here — the Mets may not be able to get a bunch back for Senga. That could change the calculus a bit.

Kodai Senga Alternative Plan

The boldest option for the Mets would be trying to see if Senga can return to the starting rotation.

They couldn’t afford to give him a long leash, but if they can’t find a trade taker, maybe that’s their best hope.

The odds might be slim, and Senga might end up being a waste of a roster spot in 2027. But if the Mets can somehow get him to rediscover his starting mojo, that would be the best chance at making their team better in specific regards to Senga.