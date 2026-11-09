New York Mets’ Juan Soto Has Personal News Emerge Amid MLB Offseason

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is enjoying a quiet offseason after an injury-ravaged 2026 season.

Two calf injuries cost Soto 51 games. He played in 111 games and hit .275 with 27 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .908 OPS.

Soto still earned his fifth All-Star selection in July. He has not committed to playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic. He discussed his plans on Oct. 1

“Right now, we have a work plan,” Soto said in Spanish. “We’re going to stay focused on my body. It was a really uncomfortable year for me, a lot of injuries. We’re trying to stay healthy and have a good plan so I can come back stronger.”

He wants to return with more drive next year.

“That’s the mindset for now,” Soto said. “We’ll see what happens at the end of December, whether the decision gets made.”

But Soto is slated to use his bat in December soon.

Juan Soto Has Personal News Emerge

The Juego de los Profesionales Azua 2026 is set for Sunday, Dec. 13, in the Dominican Republic.

Soto is among the major leaguers taking part. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also billed for the event.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at Estadio Americo Hernandez in Azua. Ricardo Andujar and El Varon Sport are the organizers for the event.

Juan Soto is Enjoying Adventure Sports

Soto is staying active away from baseball, too. He visited the Saltos de la Damajagua Natural Monument last month.

The site sits in Puerto Plata province, between Imbert and Altamira. The park is known for its natural waterslides and cliff jumps.

Soto visited with family and friends to enjoy the adventure sports there.

“The superstar of Grandes Ligas, Juan Soto changes the diamond for ecotourism and takes a dip in the Natural Monument Saltos de la Damajagua,” their official account wrote.

He also ate lunch at La Lola restaurant in Puerto Plata and signed autographs for fans. Soto enters 2027 in the third season of his 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets.