New York Mets Predicted to Sign 2-Time Cy Young Winner to Massive $400M Deal

The New York Mets could make a bold move after failing to make the playoffs again.

New York has proven it will spend money to build a contender, and it could once again look to bolster its roster. An area of need is pitching, and the Mets could look to sign the top one.

MLB free agency has been open for a week, but no major deals have been made.

New York Mets Predicted to Sign Tarik Skubal

The Mets could be a team to watch this offseason, as they are one of the teams that should be interested in Tarik Skubal.

As free agency is underway, MLB analyst Ryan Finkelstein of JustBaseball predicted New York will sign Skubal to a nine-year, $400 million deal.

“Agent Scott Boras will be looking to set records with this contract, whether that be the AAV record for a pitcher, or the record for the most total guaranteed money given to a pitcher,” Finkelstein wrote. “My predicted contract gets Skubal both, with a nine-year $400 million deal exceeding Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record by $75 million, and with his $44.44 million AAV checking in just ahead of Max Scherzer’s three-year, $130 million deal ($43.33 million AAV) from a few years ago.

“The New York Mets are the team that gave Scherzer that deal, and they are in need of a frontline starter again this offseason. If not the Mets, the Dodgers, of course, could re-sign Skubal, but considering how crowded their books are in the future, there is a chance they would sit this one out if the bidding got over $400 million.”

Skubal is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. He would be the Mets’ ace and make New York a legit contender again, as they need to add pitching.

Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts last season between the Tigers and Dodgers.

New York Interested in Skubal

The Mets had another disappointing season, and they are expected to be aggressive this offseason.

As free agency has begun, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the Mets are very interested in signing Skubal.

“Skubal to the Mets? Maybe. They certainly are very interested; I know our back page suggested that they’re going hot and heavy for him,” Heyman said. “They are very interested; there’s no question about it. There are hurdles there, obviously.

“Maybe it’s better for them to try and get it done now before there is a cap. Not that I’m suggesting that there will be a cap, because we’re not sure about it. But maybe it’s better to do it now. On the other hand, maybe the threat of the cap and having to go backward when you have Skubal and Soto – so, there’s a lot to think about.”

Whether or not Skubal wants to go to New York is unclear, but the Mets will be one of the main suitors.