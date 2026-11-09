Mets’ Tarik Skubal Hopes Get Big Boost as New Door Opens

The then-defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers made a move that they felt would give them their best chance at becoming the first team since the New York Yankees to win three straight titles when they acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in early August.

Unfortunately for Skubal and the Dodgers, they were swept in the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers, who then went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays en route to their first-ever title.

Skubal is now an unrestricted free agent, and he’s been linked to multiple clubs, including the New York Mets. But what are the chances that he ends up with the franchise when the dust settles?

MLB Insider Jon Heyman Says New York Mets Are “Very Interested” In Signing Pitcher Tarik Skubal

MLB Insider Jon Heyman recently said that while there are potential hurdles involving a possible implementation of a salary cap, the Mets remain “very interested” in signing Skubal.

“Skubal to the Mets? Maybe. They certainly are very interested; I know our back page suggested that they’re going hot and heavy for him,” Heyman said. “They are very interested; there’s no question about it. There are hurdles there, obviously. Maybe it’s better for them to try and get it done now before there is a cap. Not that I’m suggesting that there will be a cap, because we’re not sure about it. But maybe it’s better to do it now. On the other hand, maybe the threat of the cap and having to go backward when you have Skubal and Soto – so, there’s a lot to think about.”

The Mets can afford a Skubal addition, considering team owner Steve Cohen has repeatedly shown a willingness to open the checkbook for major names.

There Is An Avenue For The Mets To Sign Tarik Skubal

Last month, Mets Insider Zachary Rotman of Sports Illustrated used the example of the Mets beating out their competition to sign Max Scherzer in free agency, and pointed to the possibility of it happening again with Skubal.

“Just like a lockout is looming this offseason, one loomed back in the 2021 offseason, when Max Scherzer was a free agent,” Rotman wrote. “Scherzer, who was represented by Scott Boras, made it clear that he wanted to sign before the league locked the players out, and he did just that, coming to terms on a three-year, $130 milllion deal with, guess who, the New York Mets.

He continued:

“Can’t that history repeat itself? The Mets won the Scherzer sweepstakes not because they were some powerhouse, but because the Dodgers didn’t want to go above and beyond to sign him as the Mets did. Reports suggest Skubal would like to sign pre-lockout and the Dodgers don’t want to go above and beyond. Why can’t the Mets do what they’ve already done and give their fan base something to get excited about before the lockout?”