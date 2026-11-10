Mets Receiving Multiple Trade Offers for $75 Million Veteran

The New York Mets are currently fielding calls from multiple teams regarding a potential trade. David Stearns, the team’s top exec, is in for a busy offseason. Despite entering 2026 with high hopes, the Mets struggled throughout the campaign. In fact, they finished last in the National League East, 20 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

While Stearns and Co. will be looking to strengthen in several areas, New York is also expected to offload some unwanted players. This list could include Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez, but almost certainly Kodai Senga. According to a new report by The Athletic, several Major League Baseball teams are inquiring about the veteran pitcher.

“New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is attracting trade interest from multiple teams, people briefed on the matter said,” claimed the outlet. “After the Mets demoted Senga to the bullpen, the right-hander fared better as a late-inning reliever. He has long preferred to start games.”

The Mets previously signed the star to a five-year, $75 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. As a result, he has just one more year remaining on the deal. The veteran will earn $14 million in 2027, but the two sides also have an option for the following campaign. This, however, seems increasingly less likely. While several teams are interested in the southpaw, he can veto a move to 10 specific teams.

Kodai Senga Pitched Much Better as a Reliever for the New York Mets

As The Athletic alluded to, Senga endured an up-and-down season in 2026. Overall, he posted a career-worst 7.34 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Nevertheless, his numbers were significantly better as a reliever later in the year. In fact, he recorded a 4.85 ERA in over 29 total innings out of the bullpen. While not great numbers, they did beat his 9.66 ERA in eight starts on the campaign.

With these statistics in mind, there is a glaring question that needs to be asked. Why is Senga the subject of seemingly intense trade talks? MLB teams are almost always on the search for veteran arms. The New York Mets righty also posted some interesting underlying stats in 2026. Although his ERA was high, he did record 75 strikeouts in just 61 innings. Teams could view the veteran as a change-of-scenery candidate.

This is also not the first time that Senga has been linked with a move away from New York. It was reported in mid-October that the Mets were likely looking to offload the versatile pitcher during the offseason. While he was somewhat useful as a reliever, Stearns has several roster holes to fill and will find ways to create more funds.

New York Likely Looking to Shed Pitcher’s Salary

Senga’s preference to remain a starter is likely influencing these trade talks. Due to the 10-team no-trade clause, the veteran does have some say in the situation. The New York Mets, on the other hand, could look to fill one of their roster needs in a deal. However, it remains to be seen what kind of return Stearns can get for the struggling star.

Even if Stearns cannot get exactly what he wants for the right-handed pitcher, moving on from his contract is ideal. At the moment, the veteran is scheduled to be New York’s seventh-highest-paid player in 2027.