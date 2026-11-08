World Series Champion Immediately Becomes New York Mets Free Agent

The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with one of the most high-profile rosters in all of baseball.

That said, they had a tough season that saw them come nowhere close to playoff contention.

World Series Champion Becomes New York Mets Free Agent

This past week, a member of the Mets’ organization became a free agent.

Chris Devenski is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Chris Devenski elected free agency.”

Devenski has had two different stints with the Mets (2025 and 2026).

He had most recently been at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 13): “New York Mets sent RHP Chris Devenski outright to Syracuse Mets.”

Looking At Devenski

Devenski was picked in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Astros.

In 2017, Devenski made the MLB All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the World Series title).

Following Houston, Devenski had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

It will be interesting to see where the 35-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

While he is far from his prime, Devenski brings a lot of experience (11 MLB seasons).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets finished the regular season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

They last made the MLB playoffs when they reached the 2024 NLCS.