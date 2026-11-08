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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes New York Mets Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Chris Devenski #49 of the New York Mets pitches during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on July 19, 2025 in the Queens Borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Mets came into the 2026 season with one of the most high-profile rosters in all of baseball.

That said, they had a tough season that saw them come nowhere close to playoff contention.

World Series Champion Becomes New York Mets Free Agent

GettyChris Devenski #49 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 06, 2025 in New York City.

This past week, a member of the Mets’ organization became a free agent.

Chris Devenski is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Chris Devenski elected free agency.”

GettyChris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros looks on from the bench after being taken out of the game on May 05, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

Devenski has had two different stints with the Mets (2025 and 2026).

He had most recently been at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 13): “New York Mets sent RHP Chris Devenski outright to Syracuse Mets.”

Looking At Devenski

GettyChris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Devenski was picked in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Astros.

In 2017, Devenski made the MLB All-Star Game (and helped the franchise win the World Series title).

GettyBrian McCann #16 celebrates with Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in eleven innings to win game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Following Houston, Devenski had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

It will be interesting to see where the 35-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

While he is far from his prime, Devenski brings a lot of experience (11 MLB seasons).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyManager Andy Green #70 of the New York Mets watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Mets finished the regular season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

They last made the MLB playoffs when they reached the 2024 NLCS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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