The New York Mets have not made a massive splash so far this offseason but maybe that’s a good thing. For a team that likes to make big splash deals for stars like Juan Soto, it may need to focus on important depth moves like the one it made on Wednesday night by signing right-handed reliever Joel Kuhnel to a minor league deal per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

This signing will not stop the presses by any stretch nor will it slow the speculation that New York might make a run for Tarik Skubal, but it is still a smart depth signing by a Mets team that could certainly use some more bullpen contributors next season.

Kuhnel is the definition of a journeyman and has been with a number of different MLB teams in his career. 2026 alone saw him pitch for three different clubs as he spent time with the Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Francisco Giants. On the season he had a 4.40 ERA in 45 innings of work. That’s not all that impressive but he does feature a big sinker which he uses to induce a lot of contact. He is also a big man physically, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 290 pounds.

Kuhnel primarily throws a sinker and a cutter and his fastball velocity sits somewhere in the mid-90s. He has the skillset to be a solid big league pitcher but he might just need one coach to help him put all of the pieces together so he can find a little more consistency. The fact that a team like the Brewers was willing to take a shot on him shows the Mets are on the right track because Milwaukee is an organization that identifies cheap talent better than most.

What is a little more troubling is the fact that they were not able to get the most out of Kuhnel. He had a 6.52 ERA in 10 outings with the eventual World Series champions but his numbers were better with the Giants where he had a 2.79 ERA in 10 appearances.

Kuhnel should be a nice depth addition for the Mets

Again, no one is going to do back flips for this move but that doesn’t mean it is not a smart addition. Taking a flier on a guy like this is a low-risk, high-reward move that could get the Mets a solid bullpen arm next season for next to nothing.

That’s the weird thing about relievers, you can spend a ton of money on one like Devin Williams only for him to underperform and then you sign a guy for nothing and he turns into a setup man out of nowhere.

There are no guarantees that will happen with Kuhnel, but he is a worthwhile risk to take a chance on to see whether he can put all of the pieces together and be a solid bullpen arm for New York.