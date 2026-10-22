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MLB Lockout Threat Could Force New York Yankees Into Early Offseason Moves

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Aaron Boone
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The offseason is generally hectic as it is — this stands true for the New York Yankees.

But tack on the looming MLB lockout, and the pot is bound to stir.

This could ultimately rush the Yankees’ decision-making process this offseason, for better or for worse.

MLB Lockout Could Disrupt Yankees’ Plans

Aaron Boone
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York has 10 impending free agents:

While some may find themselves staying with the Yankees, others are likely to ship out.

With the potential lockout, New York may have no choice but to act quickly, rather than waiting it out.

Per Andy McCullough of The Athletic, agent Scott Boras weighed in on the situation.

“For many teams, I can make an argument it’s clearly best for them to sign players currently, before the (new) CBA, than it is after. Because they have more freedom to do what they’re going to do. They can react later. Now that they can get the talent. They can get what they want.”

Aaron Boone
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McCullough also reported a blunt statement from one MLB executive.

“I think there’s going to be more urgency,” he said. “And I think it could be a fun month of November, if we treat Dec. 1 like, ‘This is a deadline. So let’s get some [expletive] done.'”

Yankees Pressured To Make Heavy Decisions

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It’s not like New York’s exhaustive free agent list consists of suboptimal names.

We’re talking Chisholm. We’re talking Grisham. We’re talking Goldschmidt.

Parting ways with these three alone could do significant damage to the organization.

The Yankees are known for their strategic offseason moves, but time is of the essence here.

If the executives are correct, this could prompt a rush in the major leagues.

Trent Grisham
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The way in which New York navigates this chaos could be detrimental.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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MLB Lockout Threat Could Force New York Yankees Into Early Offseason Moves

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