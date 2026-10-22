MLB Lockout Threat Could Force New York Yankees Into Early Offseason Moves

The offseason is generally hectic as it is — this stands true for the New York Yankees.

But tack on the looming MLB lockout, and the pot is bound to stir.

This could ultimately rush the Yankees’ decision-making process this offseason, for better or for worse.

MLB Lockout Could Disrupt Yankees’ Plans

New York has 10 impending free agents:

While some may find themselves staying with the Yankees, others are likely to ship out.

With the potential lockout, New York may have no choice but to act quickly, rather than waiting it out.

Per Andy McCullough of The Athletic, agent Scott Boras weighed in on the situation.

“For many teams, I can make an argument it’s clearly best for them to sign players currently, before the (new) CBA, than it is after. Because they have more freedom to do what they’re going to do. They can react later. Now that they can get the talent. They can get what they want.”

McCullough also reported a blunt statement from one MLB executive.

“I think there’s going to be more urgency,” he said. “And I think it could be a fun month of November, if we treat Dec. 1 like, ‘This is a deadline. So let’s get some [expletive] done.'”

Yankees Pressured To Make Heavy Decisions

It’s not like New York’s exhaustive free agent list consists of suboptimal names.

We’re talking Chisholm. We’re talking Grisham. We’re talking Goldschmidt.

Parting ways with these three alone could do significant damage to the organization.

The Yankees are known for their strategic offseason moves, but time is of the essence here.

If the executives are correct, this could prompt a rush in the major leagues.

The way in which New York navigates this chaos could be detrimental.