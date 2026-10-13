New York Yankees Trent Grisham Handed Harsh Reality Check Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Yankees had another playoff exit and could make some major roster decisions this offseason.

New York was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS as the Yankees lost in the divisional round for the second straight year.

After another early exit, the Yankees should make some big changes to the roster after running back a very similar team to a year ago.

Trent Grisham Handed Harsh Reality Check

Grisham returned to the Yankees after accepting the qualifying offer, but he struggled in 2026.

He’s now set to hit free agency, and his future in the Bronx is likely over. However, Grisham’s free agent outlook also isn’t likely to be too lucrative, as Yankees insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic believes he isn’t viewed as a center fielder anymore.

“Grisham became a source of ire for the Yankees’ fanbase this season after a breakout campaign in 2025. Many disagreed with the front office’s decision to give him the qualifying offer, but it made sense given his offensive production,” Kirschner wrote. “It wasn’t a fluke, either. The contact-quality metrics suggested his success last season was sustainable. But Grisham, 29, struggled on both sides of the ball this year. He was below-average offensively and a disaster defensively. …

“His free agency will be interesting to monitor because no team should view him as a center fielder anymore. The Yankees need to move on, but I’m unsure whether Spencer Jones should be the everyday center fielder in 2027.”

Kirschner does believe Grisham won’t be back with the Yankees next season. So, Grisham will be looking elsewhere and could be viewed as a corner outfielder going forward due to his lackluster defense.

Grisham hit .211 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs last season; in the playoffs, he hit .133 and didn’t have a home run or RBI.

Grisham Wants to Play for New York Yankees

After the Yankees season ended, Grisham left the door open for a return.

Grisham said he enjoyed playing for the Yankees, and isn’t ruling out coming back.

“All I can say on it is I love the people here. I love playing here. It’s a joy to show up every day and pull on the same side of the rope and go after winning every day. I have loved my time here,” Grisham said.

Although Grisham wants to return, it does seem like his time with the Bronx will be over.