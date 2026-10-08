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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Playoff Elimination

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout out before game two of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had many opportunities Wednesday night to put themselves in a position to win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Ultimately, they didn’t capitalize, and their offensive struggles to get runners on base and score runs remained a clear issue throughout the series. In Game 3, they fell 4-3 and officially exited the postseason.

Boone Gets Honest About Yankees Clubhouse After Loss

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote about another early playoff exit.

He described the clubhouse as “broken.”

“For us, there’s just no easy way. It’s a broken clubhouse,” Boone said. “What you go through as a team, as a family, over the last eight, nine months getting ready for this. It’s the worst.”

Boone Speaks on Yankees’ Game 3 Performance

While Wednesday night’s Game 3 was the Yankees’ best offensive game of the series, it still wasn’t enough to beat the No. 1 seed in the American League, the Rays.

Boone made it clear that New York has to become more complete in all facets of the game.

“I thought we had some good at-bats tonight. Gave ourselves some opportunities. Hit some balls on the screws again, but ultimately, not enough,” Boone added. “We’ve got to be more complete offensively, defensively, pitching. We did a lot of really good things this year, but ultimately, not good enough to beat a really good Rays team tonight.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Playoff Elimination

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