Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Honest Quote After Playoff Elimination

The New York Yankees had many opportunities Wednesday night to put themselves in a position to win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Ultimately, they didn’t capitalize, and their offensive struggles to get runners on base and score runs remained a clear issue throughout the series. In Game 3, they fell 4-3 and officially exited the postseason.

Boone Gets Honest About Yankees Clubhouse After Loss

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped an honest quote about another early playoff exit.

He described the clubhouse as “broken.”

“For us, there’s just no easy way. It’s a broken clubhouse,” Boone said. “What you go through as a team, as a family, over the last eight, nine months getting ready for this. It’s the worst.”

Boone Speaks on Yankees’ Game 3 Performance

While Wednesday night’s Game 3 was the Yankees’ best offensive game of the series, it still wasn’t enough to beat the No. 1 seed in the American League, the Rays.

Boone made it clear that New York has to become more complete in all facets of the game.

“I thought we had some good at-bats tonight. Gave ourselves some opportunities. Hit some balls on the screws again, but ultimately, not enough,” Boone added. “We’ve got to be more complete offensively, defensively, pitching. We did a lot of really good things this year, but ultimately, not good enough to beat a really good Rays team tonight.”