Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Honest Quote After Playoff Elimination

The New York Yankees played their best game of the series Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

But it still wasn’t enough, as they lost 4-3 and officially exited the MLB postseason, falling short once again.

Superstar Aaron Judge had to watch it all unfold from the dugout after the Yankees left him off the roster due to a calf injury he sustained toward the end of the regular season.

However, Judge, as the team’s captain whether he’s playing or not, still spoke to the media after the game.

Judge Drops Honest Quote on Yankees Playoff Exit

Judge noted that it’s tough losing, but showed respect to the Rays for the way they played all series long.

“Anytime you’re not the last team standing, and to lose like that, three straight games,” Judge said. “It’s definitely tough, difficult. You got to tip your cap to the Rays.”

“Anytime you’re not the last team standing, and to lose like that, three straight games. It’s definitely tough, difficult. You got to tip your cap to the Rays.” Aaron Judge reacts to the Yankees getting knocked out of the playoffs: https://t.co/W7hUp0Sjxn — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Judge Talks About Missing Yankees’ Postseason Run

The three-time MVP said it “hurts” not being out there with his teammates after all the work he put in to get his body ready to play and compete.

“It definitely hurts. You want to be out there,” Judge said. “All the rehab, all the work, coming in early, staying late anytime you’re banged up trying to get out there as soon as you can. It definitely hurts not getting the chance to be out there and battle.”

Aaron Judge says it “definitely hurts” not to be out there for the Yankees in the postseason: https://t.co/WjumMJfGyo — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

When asked if he thinks he could’ve made a difference by being on the roster, Judge made it clear that he had full belief in his teammates on the field.

“If I was on the roster or not, the boys that we had in this room, the guys were out there fighting. I had all the faith in them,” he added.