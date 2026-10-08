Hi, Subscriber

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Honest Quote After Playoff Elimination

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees played their best game of the series Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

But it still wasn’t enough, as they lost 4-3 and officially exited the MLB postseason, falling short once again.

Superstar Aaron Judge had to watch it all unfold from the dugout after the Yankees left him off the roster due to a calf injury he sustained toward the end of the regular season.

However, Judge, as the team’s captain whether he’s playing or not, still spoke to the media after the game.

Judge Drops Honest Quote on Yankees Playoff Exit

Judge noted that it’s tough losing, but showed respect to the Rays for the way they played all series long.

“Anytime you’re not the last team standing, and to lose like that, three straight games,” Judge said. “It’s definitely tough, difficult. You got to tip your cap to the Rays.”

 Judge Talks About Missing Yankees’ Postseason Run

The three-time MVP said it “hurts” not being out there with his teammates after all the work he put in to get his body ready to play and compete.

“It definitely hurts. You want to be out there,” Judge said. “All the rehab, all the work, coming in early, staying late anytime you’re banged up trying to get out there as soon as you can. It definitely hurts not getting the chance to be out there and battle.”

When asked if he thinks he could’ve made a difference by being on the roster, Judge made it clear that he had full belief in his teammates on the field.

“If I was on the roster or not, the boys that we had in this room, the guys were out there fighting. I had all the faith in them,” he added.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Honest Quote After Playoff Elimination

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x