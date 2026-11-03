Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Named Finalist For Major Award

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler has already taken home the Major League Baseball Players Association American League Outstanding Pitcher award for what he was able to accomplish during the 2026 MLB season.

And now, an even more prestigious award could soon be coming his way, as he was officially named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.

New York Yankees Pitcher Cam Schlittler Named Finalist For American League Cy Young Award

It was announced that Schlittler was included among the finalists for the American League Cy Young Award for 2026 alongside Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians and Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees themselves commemorated the news on social media with a congratulatory message:

“Congratulations Cam Schlittler on being named a 2026 AL Cy Young finalist 🔥” the Yankees wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yankees fans began reacting to the news with congratulatory messages of their own.

“He definitely deserves it! I will be surprised if he doesn’t win,” one fan said.

Another fan said, “that intensity is exactly what you need for an al cy young vote, who else is already packing their bags to the ceremony?”

This fan said, “Cam’s performance this season has been impressive. It’s great to see him recognized.”

Finally, this fan said, “If he weren’t to win this, it would be a travesty. No need to celebrate this.”

This season, Schlittler went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP, while racking up 239 strikeouts.

Cam Schlittler Was Selected By The Yankees In 2022

Schlittler was taken by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft and soon signed to a contract. After progressing through the minors, he won South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year in 2024 before making his MLB debut in July 2025 following an injury to Clarke Schmidt.

Schlittler went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 73 innings during his rookie season. He also starred in the postseason, throwing eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts against the rival Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series.

He became a bona fide starter in 2026, posting a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts while leading MLB in ERA. Schlittler also recorded 22 starts while allowing one run or fewer. He opened the postseason with another dominant performance against the Red Sox, striking out 10 over 6⅓ scoreless innings.