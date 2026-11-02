New York Yankees Officially Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Amid Free Agency

The New York Yankees have a high-profile roster that features a lot of talented players.

That said, one player who had a down year was Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The two-time MLB All-Star finished the 2026 season batting .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs, 41 stolen bases (and 157 strikeouts) in 137 games.

New York Yankees Officially Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

On Monday night, MLB free agency opened up.

News came out about Chisholm Jr.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post wrote: “These eight players have received the qualifying offer: – Randy Arozarena SEA – Jake Bauers MIL – David Bednar NYY – Ryan Jeffers MIN – Brandon Lowe PIT – Adrian Morejon SD – Trevor Rogers BAL – Seiya Suzuki CHC”

Talkin’ Yanks added: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. will become a free agent after the Yankees did not give him the qualifying offer, per @Joelsherman1”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Chris_NYY28: “Wow a competent decision from the Yankees! Jazz Chisholm Jr. is gone.”

@BelliBmbs: “What could’ve been 💔”

@_volpeshelmet: “wish him nothin but the best🙏🏽”

@JonAlba: “The Yankees, unsurprisingly, have offered David Bednar the $23.15 million qualifying offer. Notably, Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not get one (as expected).”

@RobTheYankee: “The Yankees did the right thing by not giving him the qualifying offer. Any team that offers him more than a one year guaranteed contract is insane.”

@Taylor_Made76: “I know Jazz wasn’t as bad as we made him seem numbers-wise. I know the WAR was high for a 2B in a down year for the AL. But, the Yankees need to remake this lineup with more guys who get on base and know how to play situational baseball.”

Chelsea Janes: “What will surely be a fascinating Jazz Chisholm Jr. free agency has begun”