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New York Yankees Officially Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Amid Free Agency

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have a high-profile roster that features a lot of talented players.

That said, one player who had a down year was Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The two-time MLB All-Star finished the 2026 season batting .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs, 41 stolen bases (and 157 strikeouts) in 137 games.

New York Yankees Officially Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

On Monday night, MLB free agency opened up.

News came out about Chisholm Jr.

Joel Sherman of The New York Post wrote: “These eight players have received the qualifying offer: – Randy Arozarena SEA – Jake Bauers MIL – David Bednar NYY – Ryan Jeffers MIN – Brandon Lowe PIT – Adrian Morejon SD – Trevor Rogers BAL – Seiya Suzuki CHC”

Talkin’ Yanks added: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. will become a free agent after the Yankees did not give him the qualifying offer, per @Joelsherman1”

Social Media Reacts

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after he is called out on strikes in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Chris_NYY28: “Wow a competent decision from the Yankees! Jazz Chisholm Jr. is gone.”

@BelliBmbs: “What could’ve been 💔”

@_volpeshelmet: “wish him nothin but the best🙏🏽”

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11.

@JonAlba: “The Yankees, unsurprisingly, have offered David Bednar the $23.15 million qualifying offer. Notably, Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not get one (as expected).”

@RobTheYankee: “The Yankees did the right thing by not giving him the qualifying offer. Any team that offers him more than a one year guaranteed contract is insane.”

@Taylor_Made76: “I know Jazz wasn’t as bad as we made him seem numbers-wise. I know the WAR was high for a 2B in a down year for the AL. But, the Yankees need to remake this lineup with more guys who get on base and know how to play situational baseball.”

Chelsea Janes: “What will surely be a fascinating Jazz Chisholm Jr. free agency has begun”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Officially Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Amid Free Agency

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