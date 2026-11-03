AOC Questions Why Aaron Boone Remains Yankees Manager

New York politician AOC aka Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some harsh words for Aaron Boone when asked about the New York Yankees. As a Yankees fan, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the current state of the Yankees franchise. Another failed MLB season ending without the World Series have fans questioning General Manager Brian Cashman and manager Boone.

AOC joked that Boone must have something on the Yankees to remain manager, when interviewed by Maddy of WAG Talk and Enjoy Basketball at a Buffalo Bills watch part:

“I don’t know what Aaron Boone has on the front office but we gotta shake things up if we’re going to have different results. I’m sorry to hear what Jorge Posada had to say about feeling unwelcomed (at Yankees events.) We have to bring in the legacy of the team and return to that standard of excellence. I want to see that culture back. I want to see those standards back. I want to see Jeter, Posada, Mariano. I want to see everyone back. That’s what we want. Let’s get back there.”

The Yankees confirmed both Cashman and Boone will be back for the 2027 season, with Cashman even getting an extension. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge basically called out the front office at the end of the season press conference to get more help.

AOC Supported Jorge Posada Vs Yankees

A recent interview with legendary Yankees catcher Jorge Posada revealed his unfiltered thoughts about the franchise. Fans and media have started to question why former players like Posada, Derek Jeter, and Mariano Rivera rarely appear for the team or help out behind the scenes.

The “core four” and other recent legends, like Bernie Williams and CC Sabathia, could provide mentorship due to their pride of being all-time great Yankees. Posada was the first to reveal he feels unwelcome by the franchise after a rift towards the end of his playing career.

Sabathia criticized the Yankees culture and believes that the franchise has declined from his time due to that issue. AOC and many other Yankees fans feel vindicated by these players to question Boone and Cashman. The Yankees will go into next season with World Series hopes to end the 17-year drought.

Aaron Boone’s Job On The Line Next Season

One noteworthy difference for Boone entering next season is that it will be the final year of his contract. A failed season would result in Boone’s contract expiring, and the Yankees looking for a new manager to start the next era.

Fans have questioned whether Boone deserved this chance, but the Yankees have relied on the excuse of injuries. Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both missed most of the season to drastically change the offense with multiple platoon hitters splitting various positions.

The Yankees can no longer trust Stanton to be an everyday hitter, especially with the aging Judge and Ben Rice needing some time at the DH spot. Boone will have a lot of difficult variables in his way as he tries to secure more years as manager. AOC represents many other fans who will be calling for Boone’s job if the Yankees struggle early.