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New York Yankees Immediately Add 2-Year MLB Player Amid Free Agency

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Monday night, MLB free agency opened up.

The New York Yankees will enter an intriguing offseason.

New York Yankees Immediately Add 25-Year-Old

GettyMarco Luciano #60 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

The Yankees wasted no time making a move, as they selected Marco Luciano to their 40-man roster.

He had spent the 2026 season playing for their minor league affiliates.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today, the Yankees have extended a qualifying offer to RHP David Bednar. Additionally, the Yankees have added INF/OF Marco Luciano to the 40-man roster.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyMarco Luciano #37 of the San Francisco Giants hits a single in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park on July 28, 2023 in San Francisco, California. This is Luciano’s first Major League hit.

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

Somerset Patriots: “The @Yankees have added INF/OF Marco Luciano to the 40-man roster. Luciano hit .327/.410/.713 with 30 R, 33 H, 9 2B, 10 HR and 23 RBI in 28 games for Somerset in 2026.”

Jorge Castillo: “The Yankees added INF/OF Marco Luciano to their 40-man roster. A former top prospect, Luciano, 25, batted .293 with 27 home runs and a .933 OPS in 116 games between Double A and Triple A in 2026.”

GettyMarco Luciano #37 poses during San Francisco Giants spring training photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 20, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gary Phillips: “A former top 100 prospect, Marco Luciano is only 25. He’s played in 41 MLB games for the #Giants (.590 OPS). He’s coming off a strong season on the #Yankees’ farm; he hit .293 with a .933 OPS, 27 HR and 78 RBI while splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. A right-handed hitter, he primarily played 2B but sprinkled in some LF and 4 innings at SS.”

Greg Joyce: “The Yankees didn’t have any roster cleaning to do ahead of today’s deadline, but they have added INF/OF Marco Luciano to the 40-man roster to keep him in the organization. Former Giants top prospect had a strong year between Double-A/Triple-A this season in Yankees system.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Immediately Add 2-Year MLB Player Amid Free Agency

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