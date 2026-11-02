New York Yankees Immediately Add 2-Year MLB Player Amid Free Agency

On Monday night, MLB free agency opened up.

The New York Yankees will enter an intriguing offseason.

New York Yankees Immediately Add 25-Year-Old

The Yankees wasted no time making a move, as they selected Marco Luciano to their 40-man roster.

He had spent the 2026 season playing for their minor league affiliates.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today, the Yankees have extended a qualifying offer to RHP David Bednar. Additionally, the Yankees have added INF/OF Marco Luciano to the 40-man roster.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

Somerset Patriots: “The @Yankees have added INF/OF Marco Luciano to the 40-man roster. Luciano hit .327/.410/.713 with 30 R, 33 H, 9 2B, 10 HR and 23 RBI in 28 games for Somerset in 2026.”

Jorge Castillo: “The Yankees added INF/OF Marco Luciano to their 40-man roster. A former top prospect, Luciano, 25, batted .293 with 27 home runs and a .933 OPS in 116 games between Double A and Triple A in 2026.”

Gary Phillips: “A former top 100 prospect, Marco Luciano is only 25. He’s played in 41 MLB games for the #Giants (.590 OPS). He’s coming off a strong season on the #Yankees’ farm; he hit .293 with a .933 OPS, 27 HR and 78 RBI while splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. A right-handed hitter, he primarily played 2B but sprinkled in some LF and 4 innings at SS.”

Greg Joyce: “The Yankees didn’t have any roster cleaning to do ahead of today’s deadline, but they have added INF/OF Marco Luciano to the 40-man roster to keep him in the organization. Former Giants top prospect had a strong year between Double-A/Triple-A this season in Yankees system.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.