Polarizing New York Yankees Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season, but ended up losing in the ALDS for the second straight year.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (and lost the final game by a score of 4-3).

Yankees Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

On Monday night, MLB free agency began.

At the same time, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Yesterday my Mom turned 90 years old. Nothing could make me happier than seeing her at her birthday party dancing and surrounded by all of her friends and family. She is my rock and the person who has stood by me through thick and thin. Love you Mami, let’s keep dancing ❤️🇩🇴”

Commenets On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@xavierishappy9909: “Happy Birthday Alex’s Mom! 90 years old is a blessing, hope you have a good one! 🎂🎉🥳🎁🎊🎈”

@korinnabphotography: “Alex, your mama looks so good! Happy birthday, Mom”

@polivacoach: “🙌🙏Bleesings and HBD”

Mark Jackson: “Happy Birthday!!!”

Looking At Rodriguez