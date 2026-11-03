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Polarizing New York Yankees Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

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OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season, but ended up losing in the ALDS for the second straight year.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (and lost the final game by a score of 4-3).

Yankees Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Mets on May 21, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

On Monday night, MLB free agency began.

At the same time, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Yesterday my Mom turned 90 years old. Nothing could make me happier than seeing her at her birthday party dancing and surrounded by all of her friends and family. She is my rock and the person who has stood by me through thick and thin. Love you Mami, let’s keep dancing ❤️🇩🇴”

Commenets On His Post

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on from second base in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2016 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@xavierishappy9909: “Happy Birthday Alex’s Mom! 90 years old is a blessing, hope you have a good one! 🎂🎉🥳🎁🎊🎈”

@korinnabphotography: “Alex, your mama looks so good! Happy birthday, Mom”

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Chris Young #32 of the Kansas City Royals in the third inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2015 in New York City. Rodriguez’s three-run home run gave him 1,995 RBIs, moving him past Lou Gehrig on the all-time RBI list.

@polivacoach: “🙌🙏Bleesings and HBD”

Mark Jackson: “Happy Birthday!!!”

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyAlex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 8, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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