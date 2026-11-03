Polarizing New York Yankees Legend Makes Heartfelt Post

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 20: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before a game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 20, 2016 in Oakland, California. A-Rod has been on the disabled list but is expected to return soon. The Yankees won 8-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season, but ended up losing in the ALDS for the second straight year.
They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (and lost the final game by a score of 4-3).
At the same time, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: “Yesterday my Mom turned 90 years old. Nothing could make me happier than seeing her at her birthday party dancing and surrounded by all of her friends and family. She is my rock and the person who has stood by me through thick and thin. Love you Mami, let’s keep dancing ❤️🇩🇴”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
@xavierishappy9909: “Happy Birthday Alex’s Mom! 90 years old is a blessing, hope you have a good one! 🎂🎉🥳🎁🎊🎈”
@korinnabphotography: “Alex, your mama looks so good! Happy birthday, Mom”
@polivacoach: “🙌🙏Bleesings and HBD”
Mark Jackson: “Happy Birthday!!!”
Looking At Rodriguez
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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