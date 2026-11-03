New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Division Rival MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees have reached a new level of desperation, and fans could see them take action.

While they don’t necessarily need to bolster their starting rotation, nothing is ruled out just yet.

According to an MLB writer, they could potentially make a splash with an AL East starter.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Freddy Peralta

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, New York still has an opportunity to strike a deal with 30-year-old Freddy Peralta of the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the likelihood of doing so is incredibly slim.

“With Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón each signed through at least 2028, it’s very unlikely the Yankees — who are already a projected $100M above the 2027 luxury tax threshold — would invest heavily in another starting pitcher,” Miller wrote. “Though, as they seek their first World Series title since 2009, their desperation level has to be higher than usual.”

As mentioned, the Yankees aren’t in critical need of a starter. At the same time, a ballclub can never have too much depth in its rotation.

Their bullpen, however, is an entirely different story.

This was a weak point for New York throughout the season and continues to be an area that must be addressed.

Snapshot of Peralta’s MLB Career

The right-hander just wrapped up his ninth season playing Major League Baseball, but this was only his first year playing with the Rays.

His first eight campaigns were spent with the Milwaukee Brewers after making his MLB debut in May 2018.

In January 2026, the Brewers traded him to the New York Mets alongside Tobias Myers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

But once August rolled around, he was shipped out once again, this time to Tampa Bay for Gary Gill Hill, Émilien Pitre and Aidan Smith.

By the end of Peralta’s 2026 regular season, he had logged a 4.42 and 156 strikeouts across 169.0 innings pitched through 32 starts.

He walked 63 batters.

New York fans shouldn’t entirely rule out the possibility of him sporting pinstripes, but don’t bet on it, either.