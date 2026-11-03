Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Division Rival MLB All-Star

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Boone
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have reached a new level of desperation, and fans could see them take action.

While they don’t necessarily need to bolster their starting rotation, nothing is ruled out just yet.

According to an MLB writer, they could potentially make a splash with an AL East starter.

Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after striking out Petey Halpin #0 of the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, New York still has an opportunity to strike a deal with 30-year-old Freddy Peralta of the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the likelihood of doing so is incredibly slim.

“With Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón each signed through at least 2028, it’s very unlikely the Yankees — who are already a projected $100M above the 2027 luxury tax threshold — would invest heavily in another starting pitcher,” Miller wrote. “Though, as they seek their first World Series title since 2009, their desperation level has to be higher than usual.”

Freddy Peralta
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As mentioned, the Yankees aren’t in critical need of a starter. At the same time, a ballclub can never have too much depth in its rotation.

Their bullpen, however, is an entirely different story.

This was a weak point for New York throughout the season and continues to be an area that must be addressed.

Freddy Peralta
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Snapshot of Peralta’s MLB Career

Freddy Peralta
GettyDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 26: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on August 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The right-hander just wrapped up his ninth season playing Major League Baseball, but this was only his first year playing with the Rays.

His first eight campaigns were spent with the Milwaukee Brewers after making his MLB debut in May 2018.

In January 2026, the Brewers traded him to the New York Mets alongside Tobias Myers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

But once August rolled around, he was shipped out once again, this time to Tampa Bay for Gary Gill Hill, Émilien Pitre and Aidan Smith.

By the end of Peralta’s 2026 regular season, he had logged a 4.42 and 156 strikeouts across 169.0 innings pitched through 32 starts.

He walked 63 batters.

New York fans shouldn’t entirely rule out the possibility of him sporting pinstripes, but don’t bet on it, either.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Division Rival MLB All-Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x